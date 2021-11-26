BLUEFIELD — The Community Christmas Tree is still struggling following an excruciatingly slow start to the 2021 campaign.
No donations were received Thursday, the second consecutive day that the campaign has gone without contributions.
Help is urgently needed to meet this year’s goal, which is $40,000. So far only $2,350 has been raised for the Little Jimmie campaign, now in its 104th year.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the annual Little Jimmie program provides toys to hundreds of area children who would otherwise go without at Christmas.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, there won’t be a traditional Little Jimmie party this year.
Instead an online registration and voucher system is being used that will allow parents to shop for their own children’s gifts next month at Wal-Mart in Bluefield, Va. That shopping event is scheduled for Tuesday, December 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
You can register your child now at bdtonline.com/littlejimmie. A CHIP, WIC or children’s Medicaid card will be needed to verify eligibility for the program. Multiple children in a single household will need to be registered separately.
The registration process continues through Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree.
Beginning Balance ........................... $2,350.00
Daily Total............. $0.00
Total to date ...$2,350.00
