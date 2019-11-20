BLUEFIELD — The 102nd Community Christmas Tree Fund received $10 in contributions on Tuesday leaving this year’s campaign still $29,354.01 short of the $40,000 goal.
With this year’s party scheduled for December 19, there is still time to donate to ensure that area children are given the Christmas they deserve. Without the Community Christmas Tree Fund, often called “Little Jimmie” throughout the area, many children would receive little to nothing for Christmas.
The campaign gets its nickname from the popular drawing of a young girl and a boy. The girl tells the boy that perhaps Santa will visit them next year. This drawing depicts the harsh truth of some children receiving nothing for the festive holiday.
Often times memories of Christmas are the fondest memories of childhood. Between family bonding time, glistening presents, and laughter over warm meals, those without access to these may not have these key building blocks of childhood.
The 2019 campaign has received $10,645.99 toward this year’s goal but is still seeking donations from generous men and women. Donations to Little Jimmie, which is sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, will provide the children signed up with toys, gloves, a toboggan, and more in the campaign’s vintage red bags.
As of the first round of sign-ups on November 15 and 16, 134 children had been signed up. To sign children up for the program parents and guardians must only bring the child’s WIC, CHIP, or Medicaid card to sign up.
The second round of sign-ups will be held on Friday, November 22 from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, November 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Herb Sims Center on Stadium Drive. Children up to 12 years of age are welcome to be signed up.
This year’s party will be held at the Bluefield State College Student Union from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. At the party, children will be given a wonderful insight into the true generosity and love of the world through the donor’s contributions and the volunteer’s sacrificed time.
Anyone interested in donating to the honorable cause can send checks made out to the Community Christmas Tree Fund, to P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV 24701, or bring them to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph office at 928 Bluefield Avenue in Bluefield.
Beginning Balance:
$10,635.99
Tuesday’s contributions:
Anonymous $10.00Daily total: $10.00
Total to date: $10,645.99
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.