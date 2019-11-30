BLUEFIELD — Generous donations have been received for this year’s Community Christmas Tree Fund but thousands of dollars are still needed to reach this year’s $40,000 goal.
At the annual program, commonly referred to as Little Jimmie throughout the region, hundreds of area children receive gifts for Christmas that they might not otherwise receive. In classic red bags, the children are given toys, cold weather gear, a book and more to give them a magical Christmas memory.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Community Christmas Tree Fund has seen thousands of children through the 102 years that it has been occurring.
After offering sign-up events 376 children were registered for this year’s party. Set for December 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Bluefield State College Student Center children will be given life long memories of their Little Jimmie experience.
For years the party was held at the Herb Simms Center on Stadium Drive. Though the new operator of the center, Bluefield College, was eager to work with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph the space was not available.
Two local musicians, Bill Archer and Karl Miller, are planning to perform a Christmas show featuring favorite holiday songs at this year’s Little Jimmie party.
People wanting to contribute to the Community Christmas Tree program can do so by sending checks to the Community Christmas Tree Fund, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV 24701 or drop them off at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph office on 928 Bluefield Avenue.
Beginning balance: $12,476.18
Mr. and Mrs. Robert L Sexton $100.00
Daily total: $100.00
Ending balance: $12,576.18
