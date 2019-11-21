BLUEFIELD — The Community Christmas Tree fund received a single donation Wednesday of $265.59 with $29,088.82 still needed to reach this year’s $40,000 goal.
A second round of sign-ups for this year’s party will be held on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Herb Sims Center.
To sign a child up for the Little Jimmie program, which is sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the parent or guardian only needs to bring the child’s WIC, CHIP, or Medicaid card.
After the first round of sign-ups, 134 children were registered to participate in the heartwarming event. At the party, which is set for December 19 at the Bluefield State College student center, less fortunate children will receive a gift-bag of toys, cold-weather gear, a book and more.
Without the annual Community Christmas Tree program, hundreds of children through the area would be left empty-handed this Christmas season. During the bone-chilling snow-filled holiday months, a toy can be the sunshine that children need.
Along with the toys, the “Little Jimmie” program shows children that they aren’t alone in times they may feel forgotten. With classmates, friends, and neighbors receiving mounds of gifts children can feel ostracized by the lack of Christmas gifts.
Those wanting to donate to the Community Christmas Tree program can do so by checks made out to the Community Christmas Tree Fund to P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701, or drop them off to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph office at 928 Bluefield Avenue in Bluefield.
Beginning Balance: $10,645.59
Rotary Club of Princeton $265.59
Daily Total: $265.59
Total to date: $10,911.18
