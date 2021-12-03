BLUEFIELD — The kindness of an anonymous benefactor was on full display again Thursday after the Community Christmas Tree received a second $5,000 donation, providing a welcomed shot in the arm for the 2021 Little Jimmie campaign.
This is now the second consecutive day that the Community Christmas Tree has received a $5,000 donation from an anonymous contributor. The funding boost comes at a critical time, as the big shopping day for hundreds of area children is now only 12 days away.
In addition to the $5,000 donation, another $3,020 in contributions also rolled in Thursday, including a $1,000 donation from Investment Planning Advisors LLC, pushing the daily total of donations received Thursday to $8,020.
As of Thursday, the campaign’s total-to-date stood at $18,780. That means the 104th edition of the Little Jimmie program is now $21,220 short of its $40,000 goal.
Additional help is needed, as time is becoming an issue. The big shopping day for hundreds of area parents and children is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Walmart in Bluefield, Va. That event will include a gift-wrapping station for the participating parents that will be operated by volunteers with the Bluefield Rotary Club. Bluefield High School basketball players also will be on hand at the shopping event to assist parents.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the annual Little Jimmie program — now in its 104th year — provides toys to hundreds of area children who would otherwise go without at Christmas.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, there won’t be a traditional Little Jimmie party this year. Instead an online registration and voucher system is being used that will allow parents to shop for their own children’s gifts at the upcoming shopping event.
You still have until Sunday, Dec. 5, to register your child for the Little Jimmie shopping event by going to the Daily Telegraph’s website, http://www.bdtonline.com/, or at bdtonline.com/littlejimmie.
A CHIP, WIC or children’s Medicaid card will be needed to verify eligibility for the program. Multiple children in a single household will need to be registered separately.
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree.
Beginning Balance …............................................. $10,760.00
• Anonymous …... $5,000.00
• Juanita and Michael Swatts ...................….... $100.00
• Mary Bruch …..... $100.00
• Buck and Elizabeth Goforth …..................... $100.00
• In memory of Kimberly Martin Jackson by her parents ….............................. $75.00
• Carolyn Booth …... $25.00
• Perry Family …...... $25.00
• Investment Planning Advisors LLC …...... $1,000.00
• Melissa Bailey, Patricia Crowe and Stephen Crowe …........................................ $20.00
• Robert and Joanne Ercoline …...................... $25.00
• Brian and Lise Tracey …...................................... $250.00
• Charlie Cole …..... $500.00
• Anonymous …...... $500.00
• Sam and Debbie Igal ….............................................. $100.00
• With grateful memories of your ministry in the 1950’s by Ken Bowman ….... $200.00
Daily Total …..... $8,020.00
Total-to-date ….................................................... $18,780.00
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.