BLUEFIELD — Generous donors provided another $800 Friday to the Community Christmas Tree fund drive, but thousands of dollars more are needed to give hundreds of red gift bags to needy children this year.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Community Christmas Tree, also known throughout the region as Little Jimmie, has for 102 years given red gift bags to children who might otherwise have nothing under their trees or in their stockings on Christmas morning. The gift bags are filled with presents including toys, food, cold-weather gear, and other items.
Volunteers organize the Community Christmas Tree, put on the annual party and distribute the gift bags, so every dollar that donors contribute to the program is spent on filling the red gift bags. Teams of volunteers do the shopping needed to fulfill Christmas wishes. Other items are often donated. This year, TLC Dental Care of Bluefield has donated toothpaste to be put in the gift bags.
Parents and guardians who signed up children for the Community Christmas Tree were informed that the party has a new venue this year. A new location was needed after the city of Bluefield leased the Herb Sims Center on Stadium Drive, which has been the party’s location for years, to Bluefield College.
Bluefield College was happy to work with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, but the space needed for the Little Jimmie party and the gift bag distribution was no longer available.
The new location for the party, which will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Dec.19, will be the Bluefield State College Student Union. Local musicians Bill Archer and Karl Miller will perform a Christmas program with favorite holiday songs at this year’s party.
Anyone who wants to donate to the Community Christmas Tree can send their checks to the Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield WV, 24701 or drop them off at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph office on 928 Bluefield Avenue.
Beginning Balance
. . . . . . . . . . . . . $17,685.18
• In loving memory of our son Patrick Hatcher by Wilma and Chad Hatcher . . . . . . . . . $200.00
• Anonymous . . . $50.00
• In memory of Chester and Ruby Paris by Rebecca Paris . . . . . $20.00
• In memory of my Frank by Shirley Saunders
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $100.00
• In loving memory of Charles and Fay Brewer
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $20.00
• Bud Galligher
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $10.00
• Anonymous . . . $300.00
• In loving memory of our mother Dollie Mae Lawrence, lifelong resident of Rock WV by Michael and Janie Lawrence . . . . . . . . $100.00
DAILY TOTAL
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $800.00
ENDING BALANCE
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $18,485.18
