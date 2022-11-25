BLUEFIELD — The Community Christmas Tree has received a much-needed and significant boost with an anonymous donation of $15,000, which will play a critical role in providing holiday toys to children in need across the area.
“This generous donor has contributed to the Little Jimmie campaign for many years and we cannot express enough gratitude for the compassion and heartfelt concern and care expressed for the children of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia,” Daily Telegraph Editor and Community Christmas Tree Coordinator Samantha Perry said. “This donation is crucial to helping us meet our goal and provide a merry Christmas to children in need across the region.”
The anonymous donation of $15,000 brings this year’s total-to-date to $20,050. The 2022 campaign goal is $45,000.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Community Christmas Tree provides toys to hundreds of area children.
Registration for this year’s shopping event is already underway online at bdtonline.com/littlejimmie. Parents can register their children for the campaign through Sunday, Dec. 4.
The campaign is utilizing an online registration and voucher system that will allow parents to shop for their own children’s gifts next month.
The Little Jimmie shopping event will be Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bluefield, Va. Walmart.
Complete details of the process can be found on the registration page, bdtonline.com/littlejimmie
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree. Contributions can be made online at www.bdtonline.com/donate
Nov 24 2022
Beginning balance $5,050.00
Daily total
• Anonymous $15,000
Ending balance $20,050
