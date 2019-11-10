BLUEFIELD — With a new venue ready, preparations are getting underway for an annual party which helps children in need have a merry Christmas season.
For the past weeks, organizers have been busy making initial arrangements for this year’s Community Christmas Tree Party, also known as Little Jimmie, Editor Samantha Perry of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph said.
The Community Christmas Tree Party has been helping local children for more than a century. The Herb Sims Center on Stadium Drive has been the party’s venue for years, but a new location was needed when the city of Bluefield leased the center to Bluefield College.
“This year we’re having to change the location of the actual party,” Perry said. “With the transition of the rec center to Bluefield College, the open space needed for the party is no longer available. The center looks incredible with the new renovations and Bluefield College has been very eager to work with us, but the space simply isn’t there.”
Sign-ups for the the Community Christmas Tree will still be held at the Herb Sims Center, Perry stated.
“The first round of sign ups will be held Friday, Nov. 15 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 am. to 2 p.m.,” she said.
Another opportunity to sign-up children for the party will be offered later this month.
“The second round of sign ups will be Friday, Nov. 22 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” Perry said.
Parents or guardians registering their children need to bring the child’s WIC, CHIP, or Medicaid card demonstrating proof of need.
“The big change this year is that the party will be held at the Bluefield State College Student Union,” Perry said. “The folks at Bluefield State heard about our need for a location and graciously offered their facility. The party will be held Dec. 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m at the Bluefield State College facility.”
Perry said the student union will be a good location for the Community Christmas Tree Party.
“The student union is a beautiful facility and we are excited to bring the party to the BSC campus,” Perry said. “For many of these children, it could be their first time on a college campus and we hope this will be a positive influence on their future.”
Volunteers and generous donors have made the program a success for years.
“Around 500 children are expected at this year’s party. The campaign goal this year will once again be $40,000 and the official campaign will kick off Sunday, Nov. 17,” Perry said. “We appreciate the army of volunteers who are again stepping up to help with this year’s event and we look forward to having another successful party and campaign.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
