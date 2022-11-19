BLUEFIELD — With inflation causing a severe financial hardship for families across the region, volunteers with the Community Christmas Tree are hoping that hundreds of needy children across the region are not forgotten this holiday season.
A drawing of a pitiful girl and boy shown in a desperate scene of poverty has evoked an overwhelming spirit of benevolence in the region since 1917, and organizers are optimistic that the community will once again respond — and ensure a bright Christmas morning for hundreds of area children who would otherwise go without.
This is the 105th year for the event, which is affectionately known as “Little Jimmie” due to an iconic illustration that accompanies the newspaper’s seasonal kick-off of the program. Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the campaign provides toys to hundreds of area children at Christmas.
This year with inflation soaring to a 40-year-high, the need for assistance is expected to be great.
Due to inflation, this year’s campaign goal has been increased to $45,000.
Once again this year the campaign will utilize an online registration and voucher system that will allow parents to shop for their own children’s gifts next month.
The new format was launched in 2020 due to the pandemic. There will be a traditional “Little Jimmie” campaign this year to help raise the necessary funding that will allow for hundreds of parents across the region to purchase toys for their children.
As in past years, the Daily Telegraph will publish a daily list of donors to the Little Jimmie campaign in the newspaper’s print edition, E-edition and online each day at the newspaper’s website, www.bdtonline.com.
Contributions of $4,250 have already been received for this year’s campaign.
For this year’s event, parents will register their children online at bdtonline.com/littlejimmie
Registration for the 2022 campaign begins today.
Once again this year, a CHIP, WIC or children’s Medicaid card will be needed to verify eligibility for the program. Multiple children in a single household will need to be registered separately.
A Little Jimmie shopping event will be held in December.
Parents must bring a valid photo I.D and verification of registration (a printed copy or copy saved to their cellphone) to the shopping event, where they will receive a voucher to purchase their children’s toys.
Complete details of the process can be found on the registration page, bdtonline.com/littlejimmie
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree.
Nov 19, 2022
Beginning balance
• Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP $500.00
• Mutual Insurance Company Limited $2,000.00
• FINNERTY OSTERREICHER & ABDULLA $1,000.00
• In memory of William T. Hancock $750.00
Daily total $4,250.00
Ending balance $4,250.00
