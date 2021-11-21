BLUEFIELD — Faced with a year of great economic hardship for many local families, volunteers with the Community Christmas Tree are hoping that hundreds of needy children across the region are not forgotten this holiday season.
A drawing of a pitiful girl and boy shown in a desperate scene of poverty has evoked an overwhelming spirit of benevolence in the region since 1917, and organizers are optimistic that the community will once again respond — and ensure a bright Christmas morning for hundreds of area children who would otherwise go without this holiday season.
This year with inflation soaring and the price of food, gasoline, home heating and just about everything else going up, the need for assistance is expected to be great.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the 2021 campaign goal is $40,000.
Donations of $2,250 were received Sunday, including an anonymous $1,000 donation. That means $37,750 is still needed to meet the $40,000 goal.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the format for the 2021 Community Christmas Tree campaign will once again be a little different this year with an online registration and voucher system that will allow parents to shop for their own children’s gifts next month.
However, there will be a traditional “Little Jimmie” campaign this year to help raise the necessary funding that will allow for hundreds of parents across the region to purchase toys for their children later next month at Walmart in Bluefield, Va. As in past years, the Daily Telegraph will publish a daily list of donors to the Little Jimmie campaign in the newspaper’s print edition, E-edition and online each day at the newspaper’s website, www.bdtonline.com
Readers of the Daily Telegraph have consistently exceeded the annual goal set by the Community Christmas Tree committee, Community Christmas Tree coordinator and Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry said.
“For more than a century, residents of the two Virginias have worked together through volunteerism and by giving donations to ensure that every child in our community has a merry Christmas,” Perry said. “This is the true spirit of the holiday — a smile on a child’s face when he or she sees a toy under the tree.”
For this year’s event, parents will register their children online at bdtonline.com/littlejimmie. A CHIP, WIC or children’s Medicaid card will be needed to verify eligibility for the program. Multiple children in a single household will need to be registered separately.
Registration begins today, and continues through Wednesday, Dec. 1. Complete details of the process can be found on the registration page at bdtonline.com/littlejimmie.
A Little Jimmie shopping event will be held later next month at Walmart in Bluefield, Va. The date and time of that shopping event will be announced soon.
Parents must bring a valid photo I.D and verification of registration (a printed copy or copy saved to their cellphone) to the shopping event, where they will receive a voucher to purchase their children’s toys.
Volunteers with the Community Christmas Tree committee met last week at the Daily Telegraph to finalize plans for the 2021 campaign.
The online registration and voucher process also was utilized last year during the 2020 campaign, and everything went smoothly, Daily Telegraph Sales Manager Jess Goins said.
“Who knows better what the kids need other than the parents,” volunteer committee member Charlie Cole, who was joined by his son Chaz, said. “If you look at what the parents are happiest with, it seems to be what we did last year.”
Michele Colley, another volunteer committee member, said the online registration and voucher process was the best route to go for the 2021 campaign due to the ongoing pandemic.
While there won’t be a traditional party this year, the volunteers wanted to remind parents who will be shopping for their children next month that there are a number of free holiday events in Bluefield to attend this year, including the Holiday of Lights display at Lotito Park and the Hometown Christmas Festival that will be held from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17 in downtown Bluefield, near the 40 foot Christmas tree, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night.
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree.
