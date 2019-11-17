BLUEFIELD — Generosity in the form of a $10,000 donation kicked off the 102nd Community Christmas Tree today and gave it a big step toward meeting its $40,000 goal.
Editor Samantha Perry said the Bluefield Daily Telegraph was very grateful for the anonymous donation which started the 2019 Community Christmas Tree Campaign, also known throughout the region as Little Jimmie. Donations small and large bring in the funding needed for the program, and the fact that Little Jimmie is totally a volunteer effort helps make every dollar count.
“That way, every dollar that’s donated goes into the gift bags for the children,” Perry said. “We’re very grateful to all the donors and volunteers who make the Community Christmas Tree possible year after year.”
The goal of the 102nd campaign is $40,000. Perry said about 500 children are expected at this year’s party.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Little Jimmie program provides a gift bag filled with toys, food, a treat, a book, a pair of gloves, a toboggan and other items for hundreds of area children.
Perry said there is a new venue this year for the Community Christmas Tree party. The party is being held Thursday, Dec. 19, 4:30 to 6 p.m., at the Bluefield State College Student Union. For years the party was held at the Herb Sims Center on Stadium Drive, but the venue had to change when the city of Bluefield leased the facility to Bluefield College.
Perry said Bluefield College was very eager to work with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, but the space needed for the annual party just wasn’t available.
Bluefield State College learned that the Community Christmas Tree needed a new location and offered the Student Union on the Bluefield campus.
“The student union is a beautiful facility and we are excited to bring the party to the BSC campus,” Perry said after the new location was announced. “For many of these children, it could be their first time on a college campus and we hope this will be a positive influence on their future.”
Sign ups started Friday and continued Saturday. A total of 134 children were signed up for gift bags. A second round of sign ups will be conducted at the Herb Sims Center on Stadium Drive starting Friday, Nov. 22 from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Parents or guardians signing up their children for the Community Christmas Tree need to bring the child’s WIC, CHIP, or Medicaid card demonstrating proof of need.
Shopping teams will once again converge on Walmart in Bluefield, Va. next month to purchase the hundreds of toys for this 102nd Christmas party. Each team focuses on purchasing gifts for an age group.
Shopping teams working this year will include French’s Army with Delores French, who will purchase gifts for children up to 2 years old. French’s Army will also purchase gifts for children ages 3 to 4 years old.
Team Telegraph with team leader Jess Goins will buy the gifts for children ages 5 to 6 years old. The next age bracket, children 7 to 8 years old, will be served by the Bluefield Rotary Club with team leader Deborah Halsey Hunter.
Shopping for children ages 9 to 10 years old will be completed by the Spirits team headed by Michele Colley, and members of the East River Street Rods led by Jack Necessary will purchase the gifts for children ages 11 to 12 years old.
Chaz Cole and Deborah Halsey Hunter will organize the lineup of gift bags, and Charlie Cole and his sons will provide transportation for the bags from Walmart to the Bluefield State College Student with the Cole Harley-Davidson trailer. The Daily Telegraph advertising department will be in charge of decorating for the party and coordinating the shopper schedules with Walmart.
Deborah Halsey Hunter will serve as the literacy bag coordinator and students from Bluefield High School will once again be assisting with this year’s party.
Help is now needed to meet this year’s goal. Anyone who would like to contribute to the Community Christmas Tree program can mail donations to: Bluefield Daily Telegraph, c/o Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701; or drop them off at the Daily Telegraph office. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree Fund.
Kick-off contribution:
• Anonymous $10,000.00
Daily total: $10,000.00
Ending balance: $10,000.00
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
