BLUEFIELD — The Community Christmas Tree inched closer toward its goal Monday after several donations were received, including a generous $1,000 contribution in memory of Ida and Okley Mills.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the annual campaign provides toys to hundreds of area children. The Little Jimmie shopping event is now only eight days.
Contributions Monday of $1,825 brought this year’s total-to-date to $29,347. That means the 2022 campaign is now $15,653 short of its $45,000 goal.
Registrations for the Little Jimmie program concluded Sunday.
Parents who registered their children for the 2022 Community Christmas Tree/Little Jimmie campaign will be receiving their confirmation emails later this week. Due to technical difficulties, there was a delay in getting those emails out. But we are currently working to get the issue resolved, and confirmation emails will go out later this week.
The big shopping day is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bluefield, Va. Walmart.
Additional help is urgently needed to meet this year’s goal.
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree. Contributions can be made online at www.bdtonline.com/donate
December 6 2022
Beginning Balance $27,522.00
• Jimmy Hughes, Debbie Hughes, and mommy $25.00
• Bill and Jonna Looney $200.00
• In memory of the Ryans and Grimms of Mercer County $200.00
• Shelby Kitts $100.00
• Rick and Karen Marrs $100.00
• In loving memory of my husband, Gary Furches celebrating Christmas this year in heaven. I love and miss you dearly your wife, Sue $25.00
• In loving memory of my Mom and Dad, Marie and Richard McKinney, my in-laws Mary Ruth and James Furches, Rhonda Bailey and Christine Furches by Sue Furches $25.00
• In memory of Ida and Okley Mills $1,000.00
• Steven and Sandra Allen $100.00
• In memory of Donald “Cut” Hylton $50.00
Daily total $1,825.00
Total-to-date $29,347.00
