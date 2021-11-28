BLUEFIELD — The long Thanksgiving holiday weekend wasn’t kind to the Community Christmas Tree, with only a single donation being received during the three-day period.
The Little Jimmie program, now in its 104th year, is in urgent need of additional help. Donations to the 2021 campaign have been sporadic and slow to date.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the program provides toys to hundreds of area children who would otherwise go without at Christmas.
The campaign received a $250 donation Friday, which brings this year’s total to date to $2,600. However, another $37,400 is needed to reach this year’s goal, which is $40,000.
Volunteers with the Little Jimmie program are still hopeful that the community will step up and support the 2021 campaign in the days ahead.
In its 104 year history, the Community Christmas Tree has never missed its goal. Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the annual Little Jimmie program provides toys to hundreds of area children who would otherwise go without at Christmas.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, there won’t be a traditional Little Jimmie party this year. Instead an online registration and voucher system is being used that will allow parents to shop for their own children’s gifts next month at Wal-Mart in Bluefield, Va.
You can register your child now at bdtonline.com/littlejimmie. A CHIP, WIC or children’s Medicaid card will be needed to verify eligibility for the program. Multiple children in a single household will need to be registered separately.
As of Friday afternoon, 276 children had already been registered for the campaign, and that number is expected to continue to grow in the days ahead.
The registration process continues through Wednesday, Dec. 1. The shopping event is scheduled for Tuesday, December 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree.
Beginning Balance … $2,350.00
Doris Sue and Norris Kantor … $250.00
Daily Total … $250.00
Ending Balance … $2,600
