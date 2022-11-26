BLUEFIELD — Despite a welcomed boost of $15,000 from an anonymous donor, additional help will be needed to meet this year’s Community Christmas Tree goal.
The anonymous $15,000 donation was received just before Thanksgiving, providing a significant boost to the Little Jimmie campaign.
However, no additional donations were received on Friday.
With the $15,000 donation, this year’s total-to-date currently stands at $20,050. The 2022 campaign goal is $45,000. That means another $24,950 is still needed to meet this year’s goal, and to ensure a joyous Christmas for area children.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Community Christmas Tree provides toys to hundreds of area children in need.
Registration for this year’s shopping event is already underway online at bdtonline.com/littlejimmie. Parents can register their children for the campaign through Sunday, Dec. 4.
The campaign is utilizing an online registration and voucher system that will allow parents to shop for their own children’s gifts next month.
The Little Jimmie shopping event will be Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bluefield, Va., Walmart.
Anyone with questions regarding the upcoming shopping event can call 304-327-2899.
Complete details of the process can be found on the registration page, bdtonline.com/littlejimmie
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree. Contributions can be made online at www.bdtonline.com/donate
Nov 25 2022
Beginning balance $20,050.00
Daily total $0.00
Ending balance $20,050
