BLUEFIELD, Va. – Children who might otherwise find nothing under their Christmas trees or in their stockings Christmas Day will find joy instead of emptiness thanks to the love and generosity of local donors.
Dozens of families wheeling shopping carts lined up early Tuesday morning to receive their children's Community Christmas Tree vouchers. Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the program — also known as Little Jimmie — accepts donations and turns them into vouchers families can use for their Christmas shopping. The program is now 105 years old.
One-by-one, they came up to the table set up in the local Walmart's garden center and claimed their children's vouchers. Each child had a $100 voucher, said Retail Sales Manager Jess Goins of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. This year's Little Jimmie shopping is bringing Christmas joy to 450 children.
Families were soon heading for the toy department, searching the aisles and filling their shopping carts with baby dolls, Barbie dolls, superhero action figures, games, toy dinosaurs, basketballs, toy cars, toy space ships and more. Some parents had last-minute conferences on their cellphones so they could find the right gift.
And they appreciated the donors who made their Christmas shopping possible.
"I just want to thank them," said one Bluefield woman. "If not for them, my child wouldn't have a good Christmas and I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart."
The shopping continues today through 7 p.m. for those families who have already registered their children for the Little Jimmie program.
