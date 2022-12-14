BLUEFIELD, Va. — Children who might otherwise find no presents under their Christmas trees and nothing in their stockings on Christmas Day will find joy instead of emptiness thanks to the love and generosity of local donors.
Dozens of families wheeling shopping carts lined up early Tuesday morning at the Bluefield, Va. Walmart to receive their children’s Community Christmas Tree vouchers. Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the program – also known as Little Jimmie – accepts donations and turns them into vouchers families can use for their Christmas shopping. The program became 105 years old this year.
Generous contributions Tuesday including $1,000 from Kelli Harshbarger and another $1,000 from an anonymous donor arrived with other donations to bring the day’s total to $3,425. The year’s total to date is $43,593, meaning that the 2022 campaign is now $1,407.
One-by-one, families who had registered their children came up to the table set up in the local Walmart’s garden center and claimed their children’s vouchers. Each child had a $100 voucher, said Retail Sales Manager Jess Goins of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. This year’s Little Jimmie shopping is bringing Christmas joy to 450 children.
Families were soon heading for the Toy Department, searching the aisles and filling their shopping carts with baby dolls, Barbie dolls, superhero action figures, games, toy dinosaurs, basketballs, toy cars, toy space ships and more. Some parents had last-minute conferences on their cellphones so they could find the right gift.
And they appreciated the donors who made their Christmas shopping possible.
“Thank you from all the struggling parents,” said one Princeton woman. “Me, myself, I have eight children that I raise. Without Jimmie’s, they wouldn’t have a Christmas.”
A Bluefield woman was thankful for local generosity, too.
“Personally, I am really grateful and thankful that people can donate,” she said. “I have four children and I know people are struggling financially and post COVID. I’m grateful there are people who can still donate.”
With inflation driving up prices, families could look to the Community Christmas Tree for help this holiday season.
“I just want to thank them,” said another Bluefield woman about the many donors. “If not for them, my child wouldn’t have a good Christmas and I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart.”
More Community Christmas Tree donations arrived Tuesday, and not all of them were monetary. Goins and sales representative Tresa Hughes took a few moments to wheel a pair of girls bicycles to the gift wrapping station. A man visiting Walmart bought the bicycles, brought them to the garden center and said anybody who wanted them could have them. He did not leave his name.
After families wheeled their Christmas gifts to the garden center’s checkout and used their vouches, they headed for the tables where members of the Rotary Club of Bluefield, W.Va. were wrapping presents. Rotarian Beth Wilson was wrapping a toy fire engine.
It was an awkward shape to wrap, but children love unwrapping Christmas presents, she said.
“Little Jimmie is such an important event to the children of our community, and we want to make sure every child has a very Merry Christmas,” said Dr. Ted Lewis, the club’s president. “The Rotary Club is just committed to making our community a better place.”
Basketball players from Bluefield High School once again helped parents and guardians with their Community Christmas Tree purchases. Coach Buster Large watched his players as they helped at the checkout counter and waited to help carry out more presents. It wasn’t the first time BHS athletes have helped out with Little Jimmie.
“Well, I think this is our 15th year helping, and these kids really enjoy it,” Large said. “They represent Bluefield High School very well. They’ve been working nonstop for four hours packing gifts and carrying gifts out to cars. They want to give back to the community and these shoppers here. We’re very happy to be invited down here today.”
The teammates stayed busy as Little Jimmie shoppers’ purchases were rung up and their presents were wrapped.
“We’ve bagged a lot of toys and we also helped people carry them out to their cars,” said senior Caleb Fuller. “We just want to give back to the community and show them that we’re there for them.”
Senior Will Looney helped out at the Community Christmas Tree last year. Many of the shoppers thanked the players for their assistance.
“They just want to show their gratitude,” Looney said. “When games come around they show their support right back to us.”
“These kids are outstanding young men and they do a great job for the community,” Large said.
Bluefield High players also made sure that Christmas presents didn’t get left behind. Junior R.J. Hairston ran after a woman who had misplaced a shopping bag.
“Mam! You forgot this!” he called.
Some volunteers have spent much of their lives making Little Jimmie an annual tradition.
“Yes, it’s been a while,” said Ryan DiNovo of Bluefield, estimating that he has been coming to the Community Christmas Tree for 15 years.
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree. Contributions can be made online at www.bdtonline.com/donate
December 14, 2022
Beginning Balance $40,168.00
• In memory of Donna Damewood $50.00
• In loving memory of Susan Martin $500.00
• Kelli Harshbarger $1,000.00
• Anonymous $1,000.00
• In honor of Connie McDowell $25.00
• In honor of Jane Robinson $25.00
• In honor of Jennifer Hinkle $25.00
• In loving memory of John D and Margaret Clemons $100.00
• K. A. Kemmerer III $100.00
• In memory of Ralph and Elizabeth Hughes $100.00
• In memory of Donald and Lavella Pettrey by Kathy Pettrey and Carolyn Harshbarger $50.00
• In memory of Chester Pettrey and Patty Pettrey Burns by Kathy Pettrey and Carolyn Harshbarger $50.00
• R. D. and Cherie Lynn Mulkey $100.00
• In memory of Ruth, Burr, Silas, Fairley and Lyle Maxey $150.00
• Anonymous $50.00
• In memory of her husband, Harry M. Waugh Jr. by Nancy Stowers $100.00
Daily total $3,425.00
Total to date $43,593.00
