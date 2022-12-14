Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

A few showers early, becoming a steady light rain for the afternoon. High 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.