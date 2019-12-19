BLUEFIELD – Volunteers filled red gift bags with Christmas wishes and lined them up Wednesday as they prepared for today’s Community Christmas Tree Party at the Bluefield State College Student Union.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Community Christmas Tree – known throughout the area as Little Jimmie – has for 102 years helped children who might otherwise have nothing under their tree or in their stockings on Christmas morning. Generous donors provide the funds needed to fulfill hundreds of holiday dreams, and this year’s fund drive was still $7,315 short of its $40,000 goal as of Wednesday.
The Community Christmas Tree Party starts today at 4:30 p.m. and continues until 6 p.m. at the Bluefield State College Student Union. Signs at the campus will point out the way to the student union.
Volunteers organize the Community Christmas Tree Party, shop for the gifts and distribute the gift bags, so every dollar contributed to the fund drive is spent on filling the gift bags. The volunteers were busy in the student union Wednesday with the party preparations. Gift bags were on top of pool tables and lined up in recreation space. Some volunteers have helped the program for years.
“My husband’s family has been helping out for years,” Paige Cole said as she picked out gloves for the gift bags. “This is only my forth year.”
Her brother-in-law Cameron Cole estimated that he’s helped out at Little Jimmie parties for about 10 years.
Members of the newspaper’s advertising staff helped fill the bags and get them ready for distribution. The work was time consuming, but they believed that it was worth all the effort. The children are the best part of the event, Advertising Sales Manager Jessica Goins said.
“Tomorrow when the kids get here, they’ll light up,” she said. “All this work is worth it for the kids.”
Deborah Halsey-Hunter, who was helping to organize the bags, said she started volunteering for the Community Christmas Tree Party more than 10 years ago when Don Rice, who used to do the job, asked if she would like to help. During Wednesday’s preparations, everybody was helping each other in one way or another.
“We help keep each other straight, I guess,” she said.
Bluefield High School athletes representing the football, basketball, wrestling and other teams spent part of their day getting the gift bags ready for today’s party. When they were finished, they took a break for some pizza and some turns playing the video game “Pac-Man.”
“We’re just going to do the right thing,” student Garrett Jordan said. “It’s the right thing to do.”
“It helps out the community a lot,” his classmate Sean Martin added.
The Community Christmas Tree Party will be held in the student union’s cafeteria area. Local musicians Bill Archer and Karl Miller will perform a Christmas show with a variety of favorite holiday songs.
For years, the party has been held at the Herb Sims Center on Stadium Drive. A new venue was needed when the city of Bluefield leased the center to Bluefield College. Bluefield College was happy to work with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, but the space needed for the party and gift bag distribution was no longer available.
Editor Samantha Perry thanked Bluefield State College for opening the student union to the Community Christmas Tree.
“We appreciate all those at Bluefield State College who have warmly welcomed us to the campus,” Perry said. “They’ve been very helpful and accommodating.”
Donations are still being accepted for the Community Christmas Tree. Anyone who wants to contribute can send checks to the Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield WV 24701 or drop them off at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph office at 928 Bluefield Avenue.
Beginning balance . . . $32,295.18
• In memory of two grandmothers ... $100.00
• In loving memory of Katie Baldwin and Orin Tabor by Steve and Gloria Dits ... $20.00
• In loving memory of Alfred Shumate by Steve, Gloria, and Geneva ... $20.00
• Remembering our most special Christmas present Nathan Samuel by Harold an Deborah Goforth ... $150.00
• For Ebby from Will and Reid ... $100.00
Daily Total . . . $390.00
Ending balance: . . . $32,685.18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.