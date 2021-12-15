BLUEFIELD, Va. — Shoppers with Christmas wish lists to fill lined up Tuesday when an annual program funded by donors and staffed by volunteers helped make those wishes come true.
The Community Christmas Tree program, also known as Little Jimmie, came together at the Walmart Supercenter in Bluefield, Va. Just before volunteers started distributing vouchers around 11 a.m., organizers made sure everything was in place. Volunteers from Bluefield High School and the Bluefield Rotary Club were ready along with volunteers from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, which sponsors the annual event.
Bluefield High School varsity basketball players were ready to help families shop and help them get their Christmas gifts to waiting cars. Coach Buster Large said this year’s Little Jimmie was the 12th one for the high school’s athletes. Editor Samantha Perry checked with Large and the athletes just before the distributions started. They were ready.
“Thank you,” Perry told them. “You guys rock.”
“We appreciate her giving us the opportunity to do this and we appreciate Principal Mike Collins for letting us do this,” Large said.
For the athletes, it was a chance to give back to their fans.
“Well, it’s good,” said player Chance Johnson. “It’s good for the community and we like helping out.”
One of Johnson’s teammates, Campbell Toman, was using a motorized shopping cart for his volunteer work. His crutches were in the shopping basket, so he wasn’t letting an injury stop him.
“We just want to be there for the community to show what the Bluefield community is all about,” Toman said.
Team members Will Looney, Jaeon Flack, Amir Hairston, R.J. Hairston, Caleb Fuller, Brayden Fong and Senclere Fields also volunteered for the Community Christmas Tree.
People lined up outside Walmart’s Garden Center and received their vouchers. After choosing their children’s gifts, they came back to the center and checked out at reserved cash registers.
Advertising Sales Manager Jess Goins said that the Community Christmas Tree was helping about 500 children this year.
Some volunteers have been helping at Little Jimmie parties for years. In some cases, they grew up while helping out the program. Ryan DiNovo of Bluefield, now 19, estimated that he started volunteering when he was 6 or 7 years old.
“Time flies when you’re having fun,” he said. “It’s been interesting here at Walmart. We’re lucky they allow us to do it here.”
A long line had formed outside the Garden Center, but the families didn’t have long to wait. They were soon busy shopping.
“We’ve got it down to a science,” Goins said as the pace slowed down. “And Walmart has perfected their end of it, so we are helping the kids quickly.”
Without the Community Christmas Tree, the donors’ generosity and the volunteers’ help, Christmas would be a bleak time for many families.
“It definitely helps,” Josh Stevenson of Falls Mills, Va., said as he waited with his wife, Kristian, for their voucher. “Every year, we struggle at this time of year. It’s been extra tough with everything going on.”
“We greatly appreciate it,” Kristian Stevenson added.
Regina East said her family would be doing “very little” for Christmas if it wasn’t for the Community Christmas Tree.
“Oh God, I appreciate this so very much,” she said.
Families were seeking out gifts in the toy department. Two Bluefield High School athletes helped wheel out a couple of bicycles while their teammates helped a family find a board game. Having some help getting Christmas gifts was a relief to many families.
“It’s very stressful. I’ve got four kids ages 10, 8, 4 and 3,” said Krystal Hill of Princeton. “We look forward to Little Jimmie every year.”
After going through checkout, families lined up again while members of the Bluefield Rotary Club wrapped presents so they could go under Christmas trees. This saved families the expense of buying gift wrap and ribbons and helped others who physically could not perform the task themselves.
Wearing a classic Santa Claus hat, Provost Ted Lewis of Bluefield State College was busy with wrapping paper and tape. He said that he enjoyed working with Little Jimmie, and helping families get their presents wrapped was a way to help out.
Nearby, Josh Cline of Bluefield College was getting a name tag for a boy’s present.
“You want me to say who it’s from? Santa?” he asked.
Rotarian John Shott of Bluefield was wrapping up another present.
“We’re glad to be here,” he said.
As the pace slowed down, Perry thanked all the participants and donors for making the Little Jimmie shopping day a success.
“I cannot give enough credit to Daily Telegraph Sales Manager Jess Goins for coordinating the registration and this year’s shopping event,” Perry said. “It went smoothly and efficiently. Also a big thanks to Ryan DiNovo who has helped out for many years, Coach Buster Large and his basketball players who were of tremendous assistance and the Bluefield Rotary Club. The new gift wrapping stations were a huge success.”
Coordinators also thanked Walmart for their support.
Donors contributed thousands of dollars to this year’s Community Christmas Tree.
“Also, we truly appreciate everyone who donates to the campaign. Without those contributions this event would not be possible,” Perry said. “It was really heartwarming to see so many toys for children that you knew would make their Christmas brighter.”
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can still send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree. This year’s campaign goal is $40,000.
Donations continued to arrive Tuesday.
