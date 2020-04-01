BLUEFIELD, Va. — Communities across the globe are coming up with creative ways to connect with one another, while also social isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here, in four seasons country, a “Teddy Bear Hunt” took place over the weekend in the Sedgewood community in Bluefield, Va.
The event was organized by Katie Tinder after the idea was brought up by her sister-in-law. The idea behind the scavenger hunt is for a community or neighborhood to hide teddy bears either in plain sight, or a little more hidden for children and adults alike to take a walk or drive and find as many teddy bears as they could. The idea originated from a children’s book called, “Let’s Go On A Bear Hunt.”
“We were bouncing ideas off of each of what we had done and before this, we had just had a scavenger hunt with our own children and found stuff in the neighborhood, and that is how the idea of the teddy bear hunt came about. We wanted to emphasize that it was teddy bears, because we do have bears around here,” Tinder said. “My husband, Douglas and I have two children, a seven year old and a four year old. This is a scary time and we are following all of the guidelines of social distancing and whatnot, and with that said, it is scary for us but that is not something we want to pass on to our children. We wanted to protect their innocence and also remember this as a time of fun things that they did.”
After Tinder shared a post on the neighborhood’s Facebook page, asking neighbors to participate in a “Teddy Bear Hunt,” this past weekend, hundreds of stuffed animals were hidden for a community scavenger hunt. The Tinder family found 108 bears.
“It was just such a positive response, I think people are looking for fun things to do, there were bears hidden in windows, front porches, trees, small bears and large bears,” Tinder said. “We did it as a way to bring our neighborhood closer, but to have something for all ages to participate in and still follow that social distancing regulation.”
The traffic in the neighborhood picked up as residents of not only Sedgewood, but Bluefield, Va. and Bluefield, W.Va. flocked to the community for the fun Saturday activity.
Laura King was a participant in the teddy bear hunt and said it ended up being even more fun than planned because of the menagerie of stuffed animals hidden in the neighborhood.
“It actually turned out to be more of a safari because I did not have any bears, but I had an elephant and a big zebra, so we would get posts on our Facebook page saying I found 100 bears, 10 elephants and a zebra, so all the kids just counted to see how many animals they could find,” Kind said. “So it kind of turned out to not be only about bears, but just to get outside and find animals, so it kind of turned into a safari hunt.”
King’s son, Sammy, is 13 years old and she said he hid the stuffed animals around their house and while he is a teenager, did enjoy the activity.
“It was huge, we thought it would just be a few houses here and there but it turned out people hid them, so you would have to look for them,” King said. “It was nice to watch the kids go by with their mom and dad and take a picture.”
Terri Kammer is also a community member and participant in the “Bear Hunt for Kids.” Her daughter is 21 years old and home from Virginia Tech for the semester and Kammer said she ended up being excited for the activity, as well as the younger children in the neighborhood.
“There were bears everywhere on Saturday and Sunday. Some people like me did not have bears, but we have a stuffed horse and giraffe that we put out,” Kammer said. “She (her daughter) was as excited as if she were two years old, not only to participate and put a bear out, but also to walk the neighborhood and see what others had done.”
Kammer said that this event was more than just a fun activity for children, but a way for neighbors to connect with one another in a possibly lonely time.
“I don’t know about you, but being inside and not being able to hug people or talk to people even if you do happen to see them at the grocery store, keeping that distance, this activity, it kind of makes you feel like you are not alone in this,” Kammer said. “You have a whole neighborhood and team on your side, the camaraderie of it. It was a lot of fun.”
Sherry Dietz is a resident of Sedgewood and participated in the teddy bear hunt on March 27 through 28th.
“It brought out the young as well as the young-at-heart,” Dietz wrote in an email to The Bluefield Daily Telegraph. “ I understand a few of the hunters found over 100 bears, zebras, elephants, a virtual zoo! I feel it conveyed a much needed bond in our neighborhood, when the world is a bit topsy-turvy now. It allowed us all to forget the troubling news for a moment or two and I certainly hope this becomes an annual event each season when the cold winter weather breaks and we see signs of a new spring ahead!.”
Brenda Scruggs also emailed The Bluefield Daily Telegraph to share the fun she and her family had during the teddy bear hunt.
“The bear hunt was so much fun,” Scruggs wrote in the email. “It was so great to see families out walking or driving their kids counting bears. Although my kids are adults now, I went on a bear hunt in my own house looking for bears to display and found lots. I ended up putting out three on my rocking chairs on my front porch and three in my windows. I also told some families with young children who didn’t live in Sedgewood about it. It was a great bonding in the neighborhood while still being socially distant.”
Rocky Malamisura’s children are also grown up now, but he still participated in the teddy bear hunt for the children in the neighborhood.
“I took the chance since it was such a beautiful day to sit out there on the porch a little bit and listen to the folks as they walked or drove by,” Malamisura said. “The kids were ecstatic and they were just having a grand ole time, counting and taking pictures.”
Beverly White and her husband are parents to four teenagers and have been taking evening walks each evening to get out of the house. Her family participated in the teddy bear hunt as well. She said she put some in the windows of her home as well as one in the rocking chair on her front deck. She said while her teenage children were not “as into it,” once they took a walk around the neighborhood, they enjoyed it.
“They actually quite liked going around the neighborhood and finding all the teddy bears, seeing who could find it first, so even the teenagers were liking it, which kind of surprised me,” White said. “The thing I really like about it is, I saw on Facebook and Instagram a lot of friends that I have in other parts of Bluefield, they posted pictures of driving around in their cars with their kids in Sedgewood in our neighborhood, looking for the teddy bears, and so that is what I thought was really neat about it; it was not just for our own neighborhood or subdivision, but it went through Bluefield, W.Va. and Bluefield, Va. both. It just kind of gave something for families to do, either just to drive around or to come and walk around and have a look at all the teddy bears.”
Depending on the length of social isolation and “Stay at Home” orders in place in W.Va. and Va., the Sedgewood community has more activities planned to stay connected and keep their residents and children healthy and happy during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday, April 4, the neighborhood is planning a “Chalk Your Walk” event where residents can draw inspiring art or write encouraging messages on their driveway or sidewalk with chalk, with the same idea of social distancing, and scavenger hunting in place.
“My husband and I love spending time with our kids and we always try to make things special,” Tinder said. “We are spending a lot of time together as a family, we want them to remember that, we do not want to turn on the news and be scared. I want them to remember, when that happened we went on a teddy bear hunt or, we did this in our neighborhood.”
Emily Rice
