ATHENS — Two weeks from Sunday on the front lawn of Concord University, the relationship between Athens and CU will again be celebrated for the 35th time in 37 years with the 2023 Athens-Concord Town Social.
ACTS Committee Chair Dr. Sarah Beasley said,” (The social) will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 1-4 p.m. on the front lawn of Concord. We have another great year planned with live music, plenty of vendors including food vendors, a bounce house, children’s games, free ice treats, community awards and scholarships.”
A big attraction from last year, the ACTS Car Show coordinated by ACTS Committee member and CU’s Director of the Physical Plant Steven Miller, will be back with more exhibits, she said.
As for the community awards given out by the ACTS Committee, Beasley said there would not be an Elder Citizen Award presented, but the other three awards would be presented.
“Our ‘Good Neighbor’ Award will go to Dr. Nancy Burton, Professor of Education Emeritus, who retired this spring after a 42-year career in education,” she said.
The Total Community Involvement Award, Beasley added, will go to Lisa Davis, founder and operator of the Helpful Harvest Food Bank in Speedway.
“Our Business Longevity Award will be presented to the employees of the town of Athens for all they have done and do,” she commented.
Two other awards, the Citizen of the Year and the Beautification Award, will be presented by the Athens Lions Club on August 13.
Both the ACTS Committee and CU will present scholarships at the social.
Music will be provided by Jean Hanna Davis and Matt Deal, both returnees from the 2022 Town Social.
For more information, call 304-384-6035.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.