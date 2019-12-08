BLUEWELL — Area residents enjoyed a day full of festive activities with three consecutive Christmas parades, on Saturday.
Beginning with Bramwell’s parade in the morning, Montcalm’s secondly, and closing out the day with Bluewell’s, the community enjoyed the festivities in full force. Boys and girls enjoyed the day-long event of seeing elves, candy and Santa, all day long.
“It’s a great occasion for Bluewell. I think we’re in our 46th year,” Skip Crane, a leader of the Bluewell Community said, “We started in Bramwell this morning at 10 o’clock It was a wonderful day, and then we went to Montcalm. That’s quite a long little ride.”
From church groups, Girl Scouts, and marching bands, spectators on either side of the road enjoyed the cheerful procession. Beginning at Grant’s the parade ended at the First Community Bank in Bluewell.
During the parade, the Lion’s Club distributed hardback books to area children for the holiday season. Over 1,000 books were given away, according to Crane, to children in attendance at the parade.
Children under ten were given a book to not only kindle their love for literature but to also have as a Christmas memory.
Leading this year’s parade in a sleek vintage car, as the Grand Marshals, was John and Kathy Shott.
“It’s quite an honor,” Kathy said regarding being the Grand Marshal.
“It’s quite an honor and a privilege to have a chance to lead the bigger of the three parades,” John said.
During the long procession, many fire engines played their sirens and flashed their lights to thrill all in attendance. Departments participating included Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department, Montcalm Volunteer Fire Department, Green Valley Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department, East River Volunteer Fire Department, Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department and a Bluefield W. Va. Rescue Squad ambulance.
To complete the parade the jolly old elf himself rode atop a Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department engine waving at boys and girls and tossing sweets treats to the crowd.
“There are some impressive floats and there’s a lot of people involved. It gets everybody fired up about the season,” John said.
