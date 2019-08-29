BLUEFIELD — With the annual Beaver-Graham game quickly approaching, community members, students, and former residents are gearing up to show their support.
Bluefield Virginia’s Graham G-Men and Bluefield West Virginia’s Bluefield Beavers will take to the field to show which Bluefield will be on top. Bringing in thousands of spectators annually, the community is preparing for the spike in activity and friendly rivalry.
“You build your life around that game. You make time to attend,” Graham High School teacher and pep club instructor, Mike Lambert, said, “My life is planned around the Graham Beaver game and I think most students are as well.”
Lambert, a Graham graduate, has not missed a Beaver-Graham game since 1962. The tradition of attending the annual rivalry is passed down from generation to generation. With school spirit running deep within the communities, the competition is a hot button topic.
“It’s a very exciting time because it’s an opportunity that two schools, that are a couple of miles apart, come to show their talent on the field,” Bluefield High School Principal Mike Collins, said, “Graduates and students get together.”
Collins, a Bluefield graduate, sees traditions that students still partake in that he did when he was attending high school. Traditions such as painting the school’s emblems on the roadways is a tradition that has taken place for years.
At the game, spirit-filled students sit in their designated pep sections to show their support. This support is typically shown through body painting, creative signs, and various pieces of school merchandise.
“The students have made dozens of signs. They’re getting ready to buy all the paint to paint up their bodies and spell out Graham G-Men,” Lambert said.
According to Lambert, painting yourself with the school letters is a senior privilege that seniors take pride in and underclassmen look forward to.
“The buzz is starting,” Collins said, “Friday we will have a couple of presentations for little Tony Webster and the governor will be here also.”
Straddling the fence of Beaver and G-Men territories, New Graham Pharmacy has seen fans from either side already making game predictions. Along with making predictions, fans also buzz with player comparisons.
“It’s always been a very exciting time,” Manager, Vicki Mahood, said, “A lot of people do return annually for the football game and former high school students come back.”
According to marketing director, Savannah Carabin, patrons of The Last Fountain restaurant, have begun the friendly banter of opposing support. With the game so close, the banter is growing hotter.
Employees of the pharmacy are as equally divided as the patrons who visit, according to Mahood. To show which team they are cheering for, employees will wear either Beaver or G-Men shirts on Friday to show their colors.
