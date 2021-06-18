PRINCETON — Students from elementary school to high school sometimes need some extra help to reach their goals, so West Virginia’s first lady visited local schools Thursday morning.
First Lady of West Virginia Cathy Justice’s first stop was at PikeView High School. Her goal was to help spread the word about the Communities in Schools program.
“This is Communities in Schools, and we go from elementary school through high school,” Justice said outside PikeView High. “Our main goal is to try and have every child, every student have one caring adult in their life. And that’s so meaningful, and if there’s one person in their life that really cares for them, that’s building their recipe for success in their life.”
“We are trying to have get every child graduated from school. So many of our counties are like 100 percent in graduation rates, which is wonderful,” she said. “We’re really striving for that, so today we’re at PikeView High School visiting. It’s a great school and I’ve been here a lot of times with the girls playing girls basketball, so it’s really, really nice. And then we’re going to the middle school and one of the elementary schools.”
The first lady later visited PikeView Middle School and Oakvale School.
“So we’re just in the area today. We’re wanting the community to get involved. If you have anything to offer, just you’re time, please call your superintendent of your county and let them know that you’re available and want to help because we can use all the help we can get,” Justice said.
The goal is for students to have help from an adult who truly cares about their welfare, she said. Communities in Schools is more than a mentor program.
“It goes beyond that. We mentor. We do materialistic things. If they need clothing, food like that, or just to kind of give them an inspiration, that they know they are the best and they can do anything they want to do in life. That’s what we’re trying to portray for them.”
Communities in Schools is now in 31 counties.
“It’s been wonderful. Some people still are not real familiar with it, but it’s very simple. We just want to meet the needs of the children. It’s just been great,” Justice said. “We’ve seen everything from children who maybe are getting their clothes washed at school. We see all the gamut of everything. So we’re there to help you. Not to judge you, but to help you.”
The program came to Mercer County in 2019, but the pandemic kept it from being implemented. It’s now in McDowell County as well, Justice said.
While at PikeView High School, Justice spoke with summer school students about the program and the value of attending college or another institution of higher learning.
“It’s very new to this school and the county because of the COVID epidemic last year,” she told students gathered in the auditorium. “Just please know that we’re here for you. You have a site advisor at the school who can approach you or you approach them and tell them your needs and your wants. They’re there to help you. If you need a ride somewhere, if you need help with a subject, to go to the dentist, whatever you need no matter how big or how small, you’ll never be judged, you’ll always receive positive reinforcement.”
Two student ambassadors from New River Community and Technical College addressed the students about their own experiences
Melinda Price, is currently a peer mentor at the college, and plans to transfer to Concord University to earn her Master’s Degree in Social Work. She told the students that she became a mother when she was 16 and her home economics teacher asked to come to her class and speak about being a mother at such a young age.
“And since then, it’s an honor to tell you that I’m a college graduate today,” she said.
Price said that when she was a teen mother, there were no programs for helping young people like her get where they need to be and half a future and a career. She chose to attend New River Community College to start work on a social work degree.
Jaden Clarkson, a graduate of James Monroe High School, said he plans to become a state trooper and a U.S. Marshal. He is currently a criminal justice major at New River Community College. He said the he had signed a football scholarship at another institution, but decided that he did not want to become burdened with a student loan debt. Scholarships at New River helped him get through his first semester.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
