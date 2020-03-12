BLUEFIELD — After his passing, the region is still mourning and honoring the loss of “Mr. Bluefield,” Art Riley.
During a meeting of the Bluefield City Board of Directors meeting, its members approved a resolution to honor Riley. Not only was Riley a business owner that advocated for the downtown region but he also fought for the city’s success as a whole.
“Art was known as ‘Mr. Bluefield’ a title which he earned through years of service to the community including organization of the annual Christmas parade, leadership of the Downtown Merchant Association and the Downtown Labor Association, faithful attendance of city board meetings, and his encyclopedic knowledge of the history of Bluefield and his people,” Mayor Ron Martin said Tuesday.
The city was rocked with Art’s passing on Feb. 29 after Riley’s continued dedication to the city. For well over 20 years Riley served his community and fought for the progress of the success of Bluefield’s downtown.
“His absence from our meetings, our city and our lives will be continually felt, he will be missed with no uncertainty that he has gone to a world far better than our own,” Martin said.
Riley’s wife, Teresa, was given the council’s condolences after the reading of the motion to honor Riley. She was humbled and appreciative to the city for honoring her late husband.
The Mercer County Commission joined Bluefield’s elected officials Tuesday in passing a resolution honoring Riley’s contributions to the community.
“Mr. Riley was a hard worker with various businesses including Paper Supply, but throughout his working career, Mr. Riley dedicated his considerable energy to voicing the concerns of his fellow citizens,” the commissioners said in their resolution. “He stood tall as a champion for the residents and business community of Bluefield’s downtown as President of both the Downtown Merchants Association and the Downtown Neighborhood Association. The city established similar associations citywide several years ago, but while most folded early on, Mr. Riley worked to keep the two associations he served as viable entities of the city.”
The commissioners noted Riley’s dedication to public service.
“Mr. Riley was a hands-on community service who worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the causes and events he championed,” the county commission said in the resolution. “He transformed a vacant department store in downtown Bluefield into a vibrant consignment-style antique mall and assisted other businesses to find homes in the city he loved. Art Riley made a positive impact on his community.”
“Art had been a very active community citizen and he had done so much,” Commissioner Bill Archer said. “A lot people saw on video how he was always at the Bluefield City Board. He kept his finger on the pulse of the entire community and it was important, I think, for us to recognize that. And then also he resurrected the Christmas Parade in Bluefield and it turned out to be a tremendous thing. He worked so hard on the creation of the festival which took place in August, the street fair.”
Archer said he spoke with Riley frequently. Riley was always concerned about Bluefield, and “it wasn’t about him personally.” Riley always wanted the city to be prudent with the taxpayers’ money and to do things right and in an open manner.
Bluefield resident Bea Paine, who served on the city board as well as in many capacities to help the community, said Riley was a long-time friend.
“I met him when I first went on the board,” she said. “I was on there for 16 years.”
Paine said it was a new experience for her as she learned the ropes.
“You don’t know at first,” she said. “It’s a learning experience. But Art was there for me.”
That friendship continued.
“I worked with him a lot over the years,” she said. “He helped me tremendously. He never missed a board meeting. He was just a really good friend.”
