BLUEFIELD — Communities in both West Virginia and Virginia are announcing their trick-or-treat schedules along with other activities for Halloween 2021.
The Mercer County Commission voted this week to have trick-or-treat in the county on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Municipalities have posted plans for trick-or-treat times and other Halloween events for the season.
Halloween events have been planned in the following communities.
• Bluefield, Va Parks and Recreation Trunk or Treat drive-in on Oct. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Narrows, Va. Trunk or Treat on Oct. 30 beginning at 4 p.m.
• Pembrook, Va. Trunk or Treat on Oct. 30 starting at 5 p.m. on Snidow St.
• Tazewell Today Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. on the TMS parking lot.
• Richlands, Va. Trunk or Treat Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Richlands Police Department.
• Pearisburg Downtown Trick or Treat Trail on Oct. 29 from 3 to 5 p.m.
• Jewell Ridge Halloween at 1178 Jewell Main Road, Jewell Ridge Va. Trick-or-treating from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. with the Fall Festival from 6 to 10 p.m. and a Haunted House from 8 p.m. to midnight with a costume contest at 8:30 p.m.
• Buchanan County Public Library Story Walk & Trunk-or-Treat Oct. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Old Grundy National Bank.
The following municipalities have announced trick-or-treat times:
• Halloween in the City of Bluefield on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Residents planning to participate should leave their front porch light on.
• Bramwell on Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Bluefield, Va. on Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Princeton on Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Athens on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Narrows, Va. on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Tazewell, Va. on Oct 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
• Pearisburg, Va. on Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
• Pocahontas, Va. on Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
• Welch on Oct. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.
The City of Welch announced Wednesday that the Annual Halloween Haunted Hayride will be held the last two weekends in October. The event will be on Oct. 22 to 23 and Oct. 29 to 30. Rides will depart from the Hemphill Methodist Church Parking Lot and will start at 6:30 p.m.
The event has child friendly “non-scary rides” beginning at 6:30 p.m each evening and more “scary” rides beginning afterwards, organizers said. All ages are welcome on all rides, but the rides after 6:30 p.m. are recommended for older children and adults.
Tickets are $5 each and will be available for purchase at the event. Covid 19 guidelines will be followed. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Welch Volunteer Fire Department.
Last year the hayride entertained over 500 people and city officials say in 2021, the rides will be even more spooky and promise Halloween fun for the whole family.
“For the past several years the City of Welch has enjoyed organizing this event as a fundraiser for the Welch Volunteer Fire Department. We hope our entire community will come out and take part in what has become an annual tradition and continue to support the great group of community volunteers that serve in our fire department,” said Mayor Harold McBride.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
