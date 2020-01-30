PRINCETON — County commissioners have voted to seek a matching state grant to help fund spaying and neutering for pet owners who cannot afford the procedure.
County Administrator Vicky Reed said she was submitting an application to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture for a $15,000 grant. If approved, the county commission would provide a match of $15,000, making $30,000 available for spaying and neutering dogs and cats. The program would be available through the Mercer County Animal Shelter.
County Commission President Gene Buckner Tuesday said during a special commission meeting that the county has an overabundance of stray dogs and cats which keep the animal shelter full. Reed said that only pets owned by the public can be spayed or neutered.
Besides offering the procedure to pet owners who cannot afford it, the county should also work on a education campaign to tell the public about the importance of getting the procedures for their dog or cat, Commissioner Greg Puckett said.
The commission voted unanimously to apply for the state grant. If the funding is approved, the program could start in early April, Reed said.
“We’ve done this three times and it’s done really well,” Buckner stated.
Homeless animals are arriving constantly at the Mercer County Animal Shelter, Director Stacey Harman said Wednesday.
“Right now, dog-wise, I have about 60 dogs and of those, I have three nursing mothers,” Harman said after checking her records. “I really don’t have that many cats because I just sent about 20 or 25 to a rescue.”
The shelter’s kennels and cages stay full, and the numbers increase as the seasons change. Spring is known at the animal shelter as puppy and kitten season.
“All the time,” Harman said of new arrivals. “And with spring coming, it’s just going to get worse.”
An opportunity for pet owners who cannot afford spaying or neutering is coming on Feb. 4. From 1 to 4 p.m., dog and cat owners from Mercer and McDowell Counties can receive a $25 voucher from the Mercer County Humane Society, Harman said.
“That’s not from the grant,” she added. “That’s just the Humane Society doing that.”
