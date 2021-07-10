FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett is representing Mercer County and West Virginia this weekend at the National Association of Counties (NACo) Annual Conference in Maryland.
The event, which started Thursday and ends Monday, features such speakers as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
According to NACo, the conference will focus on pressing issues facing county governments, including the use of American Rescue Plan Act funding and infrastructure. Attendees will exchange “cutting-edge ideas, elect the association’s leadership and shape NACo’s federal policy agenda for the year ahead.”
Puckett, who is chair of NACo’s Rural Action Caucus, is part of a panel briefing the media this morning on COVID-19 recovery and infrastructure needs.
“As a commissioner from a rural county in southern West Virginia, it is an honor to serve in a national capacity to help drive policy, guide discussion and support initiatives to help every person in our country,” Puckett said. “Being a county official is a great responsibility because we meet our constituents in the communities we serve at home.”
Being part of NACo gives him a chance to advance program needs that other counties share, he added.
“As a board member with the National Association of Counties, and as Chair of the Rural Action Caucus, I’m able to work with other elected officials in county government to advocate for expansion of broadband and other infrastructure programs, create expanded access to mental health services, capitalize and showcase the value of the arts, and so much more,” he said.
One issue front and center, though, is funding from the latest stimulus plan that is going to municipalities.
“As we continue to work with the Administration on issues critical to our area and state, I’m increasingly focused on how we can invest the latest round of funding from the American Rescue Plan and transportation bill,” he said. “Together, with our Senate leadership on the Hill (Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito), we have a chance to increase the quality of life for all.”
Puckett had participated in policy meetings for health Friday morning and listened to Harris speak Friday afternoon.
Other speakers scheduled include U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia L. Fudge and Deputy Secretary of U.S. Department of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.
Meetings, seminars and workshops are scheduled throughout the weekend on dozens of topics that impact counties.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
