PRINCETON — A member of the Mercer County Commission was appointed Tuesday to the county board of health so he can finish the unexpired term of a member who announced his departure last January.
Commissioner Gene Buckner was appointed to finish the unexpired term of Dr. Randy Maxwell. The term is scheduled to end on June 6 this year.
“Thank you for doing a yeoman’s duty during one of the most challenging and difficult eras in the history of the Mercer County Health Department,” County Commission President Bill Archer said. “I remember back in the Eighties when it was kind of an afterthought there, but the pandemic threw it right into the spotlight on a regular basis. It’s hard for us not to think about those kind of things.”
“I think he’s done a tremendous job,” Buckner said. “He’s brought together board members that are working hard to make changes in our health department.”
Changes have been made not only to help the health department, but also the county’s citizens, Buckner said, adding that he plans to work with the board to continue that trend.
The board of health’s members asked Buckner to serve with them.
“I actually made this recommendation,” said Dr. Daniel Wells, the chair of the Mercer County Board of Health. “In a lot of ways, for the betterment of our county. If you guys don’t know, our board is composed of a nurse, a CEO of a hospital, and we also have a restaurant owner – I was a previous restaurant owner until last week – and I’m a pharmacist and then we also have a member of a rescue squad. One of the things I think we are missing is senior leadership, somebody who’s seen it and knows how to keep us out of jail for spending money the wrong way.”
“So I actually found out the Mr. Buckner was willing to volunteer to serve at this crux and we are very excited about this opportunity because of his knowledge, because of his acumen and people respect him, so we would be honored if Mr. Buckner took that spot on the board,” Wells said.
The commissioners voted unanimously to accept Maxwell’s resignation. Buckner then made a motion to be appointed to the board and Archer seconded it.
Commissioner Greg Puckett thanked Wells for recommending Buckner; however, he felt that the commission needed to keep politics out of the board of health since the commission would have to rarify the board’s decisions. Puckett recommended looking for a person working in public health, possibly somebody in the mental health realm, to sit on the board.
Buckner replied that he would be on the board of health to serve the county.
“I’ve always been a servant even before I was in the political realm and I’d like to continue there, and I think I’m well qualified,” he said.
Maxwell, who attended the commission meeting, supported Buckner’s appointment.
“In my opinion, one of the problems with many boards in this country is they are made up of people who never had to depend on the public to make a living, so that puts a very unique skill set on the table; because when you’re talking about overhead and most politicians don’t even know what overhead is,” he said. “When you’re talking about grant funding: how to get it, how to track it, how to maintain it, there’s nobody on our board who has that experience. That’s uncharted territory.”
“The board doesn’t necessarily need five public health experts. It needs people who knows how to run a business,” Maxwell said. “Our clinic has doubled visits in the past several months, so there’s a revenue stream coming in there that needs to be managed, and overhead plays a big part of that. There is no hospital run by a doctor. There’s a reason for that.”
Former board of health member Stacey Hicks, who recently retired, said Buckner would bring the board his knowledge about running meetings. Having a county commissioner on the board would keep its members from wasting time on proposals the county commission would not be able to approve.
“The county commissioner should be on there to keep volunteers from wasting time on things the county commission is not going to support anyway,” Hicks said.
Buckner said he once checked with the state Ethics Commission about whether Archer, serving on the Mercer County Airport Authority, could vote on airport issues. He told Archer he could not get in trouble because there was no monetary gain.
Puckett said there was a question about whether Buckner could nominate himself. Buckner rescinded that motion. Archer then made a motion to appoint Buckner to the board of health and Buckner seconded it.
Archer and Buckner voted to approve the appointment, and Puckett voted not to approve it. County Clerk Verlin Moye then administered the oath of office to the board of health.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
