PRINCETON — A Mercer County Commission agenda item concerning a medical marijuana dispensary planning to open in Green Valley was tabled Tuesday after members of the Mercer County Board of Health did not attend the meeting.
Greenlight Dispensary has plans to open a location in Green Valley. Members of the Mercer County Board of Health stated on Feb. 24 that approving the dispensary’s location should be done by the county commission.
Dr. Randy Maxwell, board chair, spoke to the commissioners in February and told them to consider taking the responsibility since the location of the dispensary itself is a business decision and has nothing to do with public health, according to a previous report in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Maxwell said then that the state may require the board of health to make the decision, but he asked commissioners to reach out to delegates to change that.
The medical cannabis dispensary was on Tuesday’s agenda for the county commission’s March meeting. The issue was tabled when members of the board or employees of the health department did not attend the meeting.
“We understand that medical marijuana dispensaries are going to be showing up throughout the county and throughout the state,” Commissioner Greg Puckett said after the meeting. “There is one currently that is looking to go on down at Courthouse Road and Route 460. It was approached to the county commission to see if we could maybe get that on the ballot. That was last time, unfortunately, because the timeline was not conducive to get that on. We were not able to address it and even today the board (of health) was not here to be represented; so really, no action comes from our side.”
The West Virginia State Code outlines where medical marijuana dispensaries can operate.
“I do think that the county doesn’t have the ability to override the state code. The state code is fairly definitive,” Puckett said.
Under West Virginia’s Medical Cannabis Act in the West Virginia Code, a dispensary “may not be located within one thousand feet of the property line of a public, private or parochial school or a daycare center.”
“And to my knowledge, the medical marijuana dispensary going in does not do that,” Puckett said. “As far as I know, that’s compliant with the state code.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
