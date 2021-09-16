PRINCETON — Thousands of ATV enthusiasts visit southern West Virginia every year to ride the Hatfield-McCoy Trail, but plans are underway to create trail systems for visitors and area residents that prefer a more leisurely pace.
This week the Mercer County Commission unanimously passed a resolution supporting the new Five County Non-Motorized Trail Authority. The authority’s goal is to create a five-county system of non-motorized hiking, kayaking, canoeing, mountain biking and draisine (wagons on railroads) trail systems. Equestrian trails are also part of the overall plan.
The authority will include the counties of Mercer, McDowell, Monroe, Summers and Wyoming County, according to Commissioner Bill Archer.
“They’re in the process,” Archer said about the other counties joining the authority. “(Wednesday) I met with the Wyoming County Commission and they agreed to the resolution in principle. They tabled it until next month until I draft the bylaws and rules. In the meantime, I’ve already met with the Summers County Commission and they agreed to it, and I will be sending them the bylaws and rules later this week. Same is true for McDowell County and Monroe County. It’s all coming together pretty quickly and it’s really exciting for all the counties.”
According to the resolution the Mercer County Commission approved Tuesday, this non-motorized trail system will use abandoned logging roads, coal haulage railways and stream-side trails
“Furthermore, the Southernmost WV Five County Non-Motorized Trail Authority pledges to develop a system that provides an alternative – not a competition – to the region’s state-maintained All-Terrain Vehicle Hatfield-McCoy Trail System,” the Mercer County Commission stated in the resolution.
The trails will not immediately link all five counties when they are completed.
“It will not necessarily be contiguous, but as new trail opportunities become available, we’ll post them on a common website,” Archer said. “There’s some good starting points taking place already. I think the other commissions appear to be excited about it, and so are we.”
Work has started on getting new hiking and other non-motorized trails in Mercer County.
“Of course, Mercer County has had the Bluestone Water Trail Committee meeting for four years now and we meet monthly,” Archer said.” We’re working on getting additional easements, but we are pushing forward with some of the easements. We’re working on our Brush Creek Trail as we have been for a while, and we currently have the trail at the Gardner Center. We’re getting on the signage and we’ve got a website that shows their trail already.”
