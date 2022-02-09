PRINCETON — The Mercer County Commission is once again seeking bids on a proposed amphitheater project for Glenwood Park.
During a meeting Tuesday, the commissioners agreed to rebid the project, and also talked about the possibility of having students from the Mercer County Technical Education Center to help with the development of the amphitheater.
Bids were originally sought for the project in 2021, but came in way over budget. The high cost of lumber and building supplies at the time was blamed for the high bids.
Gene Buckner, commission president, asked if the board wanted to rebid the project.
“I think it is a good idea to go ahead and rebid it and put it out there,” commissioner Greg Puckett said. “I think we need to get a bid price for materials and a subset bid for the labor costs.”
However, Buckner questioned whether students could help with the project, adding that anyone involved in such a construction initiative would have to be licensed and bonded.
“You are talking about kids in school who are going to be reading engineering plans,” Buckner said in reference to Puckett’s comments about the possibility of utilizing vocational-tech students.
Puckett said he had spoken with Greg Prudich, a member of the Mercer County Board of Education, about the possibility of students helping out with the project.
“They do projects all of the time on their campus,” Puckett said after the meeting. “What better opportunity to gain experience following architectural plans.”
Puckett said the school system will be speaking with County Administrator Vicky Reed to see if students could potentially help with the project.
“If the students can help out, it will help out with the cost,” Puckett said.
The amphitheater project was proposed by the commissioners last year as a site for outdoor music festivals and other related events at Glenwood Park.
In other action Tuesday, the commissioners discussed updated COVID-19 quarantine guidelines; heard a funding request for the Athens Town Park renovation project; and announced that state funding had been received for the Bluestone Water Trail boat launch site.
There appeared to be some confusion, at least initially, as to why the county received updated quarantine guidelines from West Virginia Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad.
Commissioner Bill Archer said a question had come up recently regarding quarantine guidelines for those individuals who test positive for COVID-19.
“Did you ask for these to be sent to us?,” Buckner asked Archer in reference to the updated state guidelines. “Who asked for them?”
Archer said the county would be able to refer to the updated quarantine guidelines received from the state if more questions come up in the future.
“We just adopted the latest official recommendation from the state department of health,” Archer explained later. “It was just for a matter of clarity.”
Puckett also asked for the updated quarantine guidelines to be placed on the county commission’s website and Facebook pages.
Tom Bone, a member of the committee working on the Athens Park renovation project, asked the commission to consider contributing county funds toward the project.
“In doing a little bit of research on this, I came across a clipping of February 1998 from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph,” Bone said. “And it indicates the commission allocated $5,000 in 1998 for the creation of the park. That was 24 years ago. There has been a lot of ground covered since then. But now we see the need to make sure that equipment and facilities at the park continue to be safe and a good experience for folks using the facility.”
The commission agreed to put the town’s request for funding assistance into the American Rescue Plan funding portal, which is an online site the county will be utilizing to consider grant applications.
The county commission currently has about $5 million in American Rescue Plan money to allocate, but none of it has been distributed to date. The new online portal system, once it is operational, will help applicants learn whether their project is eligible for the federal American Rescue Plan grant dollars.
Archer also confirmed Tuesday that Delegate Doug Smith, R-Mercer, had secured $3,000 in state funding for the Bluestone Water Trail boat launch project, which will be named after the late Tim Farley, who served as emergency services director of Mercer County at the time of his death.
“We received funds from Delegate Doug Smith that he had applied for,” Archer said. “He had received $3,000 for us to build a kayak launch to honor Tim Farley.”
The boat launch site is part of the planned Bluestone Water Trails that Archer and the commissioners have been working on.
“We are still awaiting and we still do not have the location pinned down yet,” Archer said of the boat launch site. “But we are working on that almost daily to get a location.”
The kayak launch site that will be named after Farley is just one of several planned along the Bluestone Water Trail.
Archer said plans for the water trail, which will compliment the existing ATV trails in the county while providing new outdoor recreational options for local residents and visitors alike, are continuing.
“We are meeting monthly and we have a real good dedicated group of people who are working really hard to do the project,” Archer said after the meeting. “It’s going to be a work in progress for years, but I think this spring will open some doors and have some actual activities on the water. But it’s a journey. It’s not something that can just emerge overnight.”
In other business Tuesday, the commission approved a resolution honoring the life of the late Dr. Darrell Belcher; approved a resolution honoring the life of the late attorney Harold B. Wolfe III; approved a resolution honoring the life of the late Junior Billings; and approved a resolution recognizing the month of February as Black History Month.
