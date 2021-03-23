PRINCETON — A third public reading is being conducted today for a proposed ordinance that would let the Mercer County Commission address the problem of abandoned and dilapidated structures found throughout the county.
The Mercer County Commission will have a special meeting starting 6 p.m. at the Mercer County Courthouse, and resident can attend it in person. Commissioner Bill Archer said Monday that the public hearing about the proposed abandoned and dilapidated building ordinance would be conducted in the commission’s courtroom, but it could be moved into a nearby circuit courtroom if enough people attend it.
A first reading for the ordinance was conducted during the commission’s February meeting, and a second reading was held on March 9. Both hearings were conducted on Zoom and Facebook live as a precaution against COVID-19. Social distancing and mask use will be observed today during the third public reading.
The entire ordinance, titled Abandoned and Dilapidated Building Ordinance, is available for reading on the county commission’s Facebook page.
“I’ve only received one negative comment, and it was really about interceding on their private lands,” Commissioner Greg Puckett said. “One thing I want to make clear is that we want to work with our constituents to resolve this problem. We have a problem and we want the community to help negate that problem.”
The only way the county can grow its economy is by “dealing with the blight that we see every day,” he added.
Puckett said at previous hearings that dilapidated and abandoned structures depress the value of surrounding properties, and they present a negative image to out-of-state tourists coming to Mercer County so they can ride ATVs and dirt bikes on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail and visit other tourist venues such as local state parks.
County Commission President Gene Buckner said that the ordinance could pass at today’s meeting. It could go into effect immediately, but the county will have to get a certified building inspector and make other arrangements before the county can start enforcing the ordinance.
“I’ve never had a negative comment about it,” Buckner stated.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
