PRINCETON — The Mercer County Commission authorized the purchase Thursday of seven new police cruisers for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
The commissioners voted unanimously to purchase the vehicles during a special called meeting of the board.
The cost for the seven new cruisers is estimated at $282,960, and the funding for the new vehicles will come from the county’s coal severance fund and contingency fund accounts.
The sheriff’s office was already short of several vehicles, and the problem got worse Wednesday after a DUI driver struck two sheriff’s department cruisers, destroying one deputy’s cruiser and severely damaging another.
“We were short several cars and this has added to the problem,” Sheriff Tommy Bailey said following the crash. “We’re hiring three deputies, but we have no cruisers to put them in. We’re working with the county commission and they’re doing all they can to help us get the cruisers.”
The commissioners acted quickly following the crash, scheduling a special-called meeting Thursday morning to address the vehicle shortage.
Commissioner Bill Archer said the funding will be well spent to ensure the safety of law enforcement officers, who will have new vehicles to operate.
“This a team effort,” Bailey added. “We’ll get through it.”
The sheriff’s department is hoping that one of the two vehicles struck by the DUI driver on Wednesday can be repaired.
Chief Deputy A.P. Christian said the sheriff’s office is hoping to get new cruisers on the road as soon as possible.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.