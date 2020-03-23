GARDNER — A former Forestry Service facility which has stood vacant for several years is finding new purpose as a location for county offices as well as substations for local law enforcement agencies and a volunteer fire department.
The Mercer County Commission announced recently that the county had acquired the former Forestry Service facility off Exit 14 along Interstate 77. Commissioner Bill Archer said later that the 16,000-square foot building has historic significance thanks to its connection with the late President John F. Kennedy.
Archer said the building was dedicated on Nov. 12, 1963, just a few days before President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas. The structure comes with 32 acres of property which includes the old Mercer County Poor Farm Cemetery, which is only a short walk away from the building.
“I plan to have a press release out in the next couple of weeks in terms of what we’re going to use it for,” Archer stated.
The county commission has had inquires already from local law enforcement agencies about putting substations at the Gardner building, he said. The Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department and the county’s economic development office are other entities interested in the offices. Being closer to Interstate 77 would give officers and the fire department quicker access to I-77 and the surrounding area.
“It has an incredible history to build on,” Archer stated. “President Kennedy was instrumental in putting that site out there. I consider it to be one of the early developmental sites for the Appalachian Regional Commission. It has a lot of significance there; and, of course, during the application process it has been designated as historic and protected as such.”
Since the Gardner Road building is historic, there are no plans for making renovations.
“We have through the National Park Service a very comprehensive covenant that we have to agree to as far as no alterations to the walls and to the structure itself because it has been deemed historic,” Archer said.
The county has worked for several years on acquiring the vacant facility.
“The USDA Forest Service had operated it up until the fall of 2016 and they vacated it then, so in the spring on 2017 I started the discussions with the General Services Administration for transfer through the Surplus Properties Program,” Archer recalled. “It is a very through process. The GSA officials had two site visits here and met with interested persons, and we had pretty lengthy discussions at each of those meetings. But working with them over a three-year period, I got to know them very well and they’re wonderful people.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.