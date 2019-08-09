BLUEFIELD — The Commercialization Station in Bluefield will be ready to roll next week.
Jim Spencer, economic and community development director for Bluefield, said contractors will be on site this morning to take care of some minor “punch list” items in the Bluefield Avenue 60,000-sq.-ft. facility.
“We can then apply for a certificate of occupancy and we anticipate getting it next week,” he said. “Then it’s all-out marketing.”
Another hurdle was the approval of a management plan, which has been also been accomplished.
“Our business incubation management plan was submitted through the EDA (federal Economic Development Administration) and they have approved it,” he said of the document that basically outlines how the facility will be operated.
Spencer said the plan was required as part of the $2.1 million grant award by the EDA to renovate the former Bluefield Area Transit headquarters into a manufacturing/small business incubator.
“The plan includes the services we will offer the tenants and the information on the leases,” he said. “It’s our go-to book for the operation of the Commercialization Station.”
The work to create the facility, which will use many area resources to help entrepreneurs, was started by Spencer about three years ago.
That EDA grant as well as $510,000 from the Shott Foundation were announced in October 2017, providing the funding needed to transform an empty building into a mixed-use incubator that focuses on manufacturing.
With five bays between 8,000 to 10,000 square feet each and 17-ft. ceilings, as well as office space, the structure needed extensive renovation work, including electrical upgrades, new lighting, new doors and windows, among other improvements.
Work began almost a year ago with a groundbreaking held on the site.
“This project is an important piece of our efforts to support manufacturing jobs in Mercer County,” said John O’Neal, Mercer County’s economic development director, at the groundbreaking ceremony. “These type of jobs have good wages and benefits and will allow people to put down roots and stay in Southern West Virginia. I compliment the City of Bluefield in showing the initiative to make this happen.”
E.L. Robinson Engineering Comp., based in Charleston, has provided all the planning and oversight throughout the renovations.
With the certificate of occupancy, Spencer said the facility will be “open for business.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.