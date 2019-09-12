BLUEFIELD — First responders and civilians gathered to commemorate the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy, on Wednesday.
“Today is about our service members and our responders,” Bluefield City Manager, Dane Rideout, said.
Delivering the invocation of the service, Reverend Jay Palmer prayed over Bluefield, and surrounding areas’, first responders. Giving a moving performance of the National Anthem was Mountview High School student, TJ Goins.
The keynote speaker of the service, Mike “Doc” Atwell, spoke on his memories of that fateful day as well as his love for America. Atwell served in the United States Navy as a HM3, and as a Fleet Marine Force Corpsman, where he was stationed in Afghanistan with the United States Marine Corps 1st Tank Battalion.
As a high school senior, Atwell was informed about the attacks on the World Trade Center twin towers by a teacher in his school hallway. After finding out about the attacks, Atwell ran back to his own classroom to inform other teachers and his classmates.
“No one could believe that what I was saying was true,” Atwell said
Atwell also described the mass amount of patriotism and desire to serve he harbored at the young age of six, and how the 9/11 terrorist attack, “Reignited,” his fire to serve. Atwell also said that though he cannot speak for his entire generation, he believes that many of those his age were struck with the desire and call to serve as he was.
Atwell also explained how he was struck by how quickly Americans came together to protect and support their country.
“Firefighters, police officers, first responders, and regular civilians came together for one common goal,” Atwell said, “They were patriots and they were Americans.”
Of those that Atwell listed as whom we should remember and be thankful for on 9/11, and all days, he included the men and women aboard United Airlines Flight 93. These men and women derailed the plans of al-Qaeda terrorists after they hijacked the flight. Not only did they exempt bravery but they also sacrificed their lives as the flight crash-landed in a Pennsylvanian field.
“When you say ‘Never Forget,’ remember those ordinary people who did extraordinary things,” Atwell said, “Be grateful that we live where we live and have the luxuries that we do.”
To further honor those that were lost on 9/11, lost first responders, and lost military men and women, City of Bluefield firefighters J. Fox and R. Jones delivered the Fireman’s prayer. As Fox read the prayer Jones rang the bell fives, three separate times, to signify the end of duty of those we have lost.
