Coming for your AR-15? O'Rourke scrambles Dems' gun message

Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 79F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.