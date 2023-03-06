By STAFF REPORTS
CNHI News W.Va.
PRINCETON — A $123 million contract has been awarded for the demolition and rebuild of the Bluestone Travel Plaza in Mercer County and the Beckley Travel Plaza in Raleigh County.
The West Virginia Parkways Authority approved the contract in late February for the demolition and renovation of the two travel plazas along Interstate 77.
Paramount Builders LLC, of St. Albans, was awarded the contract for $123 million, according to the Parkways Authority.
Both travel plazas are currently closed to allow for the start of the demolition and rebuild project.
Paramount Builders is expected to be ready to demolish the two facilities within the next month, according to a press release from Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority.
The two new travel plazas are scheduled to be open to the public by the fourth quarter of 2024.
The redeveloped travel plazas will offer expanded food concepts, a 24/7 Mountain State Market convenience store, outdoor dining, expanded parking for tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles, EV charging stations, separated vehicle and tractor-trailer fueling options, a picnic area and pet relief areas.
The Beckley Travel Plaza will offer a drive-through, increased restroom facilities, and bus parking, as well as enhancing and highlighting the Parkways Authority Tourist Information Centers.
Beginning Saturday, April 1, the hours of the Tamarack Marketplace, located next door to the Beckley travel plaza, will expand. The facility will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to accommodate travelers. Tamarack is open six days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
