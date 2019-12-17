BLUEFIELD — Generous donations including a $1,000 contribution from local attorney Kelli Harshbarger is pushing the Community Christmas Tree closer to its $40,000 goal, but the need is still great since the party distributing gift bags of hundreds of children is Thursday.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Community Christmas Tree – known throughout the region as Little Jimmie – helps children who might otherwise have nothing in their stockings or under their trees on Christmas morning. The need is illustrated by a vintage drawing of a young girl comforting a crying little boy – Jimmie – who woke to find nothing in his stocking on Christmas. It’s plain that they live in poverty.
This year’s Community Christmas Tree Party will be held Thursday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Bluefield State College Student Union. Previous parties were held at the Herb Sims Center along Stadium Drive, but a new venue was needed when the city of Bluefield leased the center to Bluefield College. Bluefield College was happy to work with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, but the space needed for the party and gift bag distribution was no longer available.
Shopping for the Community Christmas Tree was completed after volunteers from PikeView High School and Bluefield High School shopped for more of the items needed to fill the party’s gift bags. Each child receives a red gift bag filled with presents including toys, cold-weather gear, food, a book and more.
Volunteers organize the Community Christmas Tree Party and distribute the gift bags, so every dollar contributed by generous donors to the fund drive is spent on fulfilling Christmas wishes.
Anyone who wishes to contribute to this year’s Community Christmas Tree can send their checks to the Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield WV 24701 or drop them off at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph at 928 Bluefield Avenue.
Beginning balance
. . . . . . . . . . . . $27,595.18
• In memory of Earl M. Barrett by Daniel and Cathy James . . . . $ 100.00
• In loving memory of James and Imogene Remines and Okie and Trula Keen . . . . . . $100.00
• Rick and Karen Marrs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $100.00
• In memory of Mr. and Mrs. R. H. Matthews and Mr. and Mrs. Carl C. Gillespie . . . . . . . . . $50.00
• In loving memory of Rufus (Binky) Thompson
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $25.00
• In loving memory of James E. Farley . . . $25.00
• In loving memory of Alfred H. Bailey by his family . . . . . . . . . . $100.00
• Bless the Children
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $100.00
• Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church Youth Penny Mission . . . . . . . . . $300.00
• Anonymous .. . $50.00
• Robert and Carolyn Little . . . . . . . . . . . $100.00
• Gary Coaldiggers High School Alumni Association . . . . . . $200.00
• James and Elizabeth Goforth . . . . . . . . . $100.00
• In memory of John and Kathleen Carter
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $50.00
• Marie Blackwell
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $50.00
• Shelby Kitts
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $100.00
• In memory of my Christmas daughter Karen Faye and my husband Ollie Law by Sue Law . . . . . . . . . . . . $100.00
• Kelli Harshbarger
. . . . . . . . . . . . . $1,000.00
Daily Total . . . $2,650.00
Ending balance:
. . . . . . . . . . . . .$30,245.18
