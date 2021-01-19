GRUNDY, Va. — Lloyd Combs, a sports writer, columnist, broadcaster and author whose work has been recognized by a multitude of Southwest Virginia high school coaches, athletes and fans during his multifaceted career spanning three decades, died in Hazzard, Ky. on Monday night. He was 68 years old.
Combs, who had been a sports correspondent for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph since 1990, had suffered from multiple physical ailments in recent years since suffering the first of a series of strokes. This past December, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and subsequently developed pneumonia. He was initially hospitalized in Richlands and was later transferred to the hospital in Hazzard, where he spent the last days of his life.
Combs, who was the principal sports columnist and reporter at The Virginia Mountaineer in Grundy for 32 years, developed a widespread regional audience beyond the borders of Buchanan County through his freelance work as a high school sports broadcaster for multiple radio stations in Virginia and Kentucky and as a sports correspondent for multiple daily newspapers, including the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Combs’ voluminous weekly workload was scaled back significantly after he suffered his first stroke three years ago, an event which severely compromised his mobility. Up until last year, he continued to attend selected Buchanan County sporting events in spite of being confined to a wheelchair. He had not contributed to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all Virginia high school sports in March of 2020.
Combs was a Kentucky native. He attended James Madison University, from where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Communications in 1976.
“He started out here as a columnist in 1989. He just had a love for sports and the community, the kids, the people. He started doing some reporting and of course he was a freelance reporter for many different publications, including Bluefield, for many years,” said Sam Bartley, Editor and Publisher of the Virginia Mountaineer.
In addition to his work as a print and broadcast journalist, Combs became the foremost authority on Buchanan County sports history. His first book, ‘Coalfield Dreams: A Sports History of Buchanan County, Virginia’ was published in 2008. He subsequently authored three other books: ‘These Are Their Stories: Tales from the Sidelines, to the Bleachers, to the Press Box (2013), ‘. ‘The Front Row: A Collection of Newspaper Columns” (2015) and ‘Score By Score/Year By Year: A Brief History of Prep Football in Buchanan County.’ (2018).
Final arrangements have not yet been announced. A GoFundMe account to help defray funeral costs has been set up in the name of the Lloyd Wallace Combs Memorial Fund.
