BLUEFIELD — People started lining up early Friday morning to get free testing kits that could help them get an early warning of colorectal cancer.
To promote colorectal cancer awareness, Princeton Community Hospital’s Cancer Center distributed free home test kits for colon cancer screening at its the PCH Bluefield Campus, formerly Bluefield Regional Medical Center.
Hospital personnel were scheduled to start handing out the free kits about 11 a.m., but people hoping to get one started arriving as soon as 10 a.m. A hundred of the kits were available.
“We’re having an event today which we believe is extremely important for community,” Princeton Community Hospital President and CEO Karen Bowlingsaid while kits were being distributed. “And we are trying to raise awareness of colon cancer. and the way we’re doing that is we’re giving out 100 free, at-home tests that you can do. and it’s a screening test. I always like to remind people these tests kits can be done in the privacy of your home. Once you do the test, we’re going to explain to you what needs to be the next steps.
If it’s positively, that would mean you need to talk to your primary (health) provider about a colonoscopy,” Bowling said. “Now if it’s negative, that doesn’t mean that you probably, depending on your age, still need a colonoscopy. But it’s a good indicator and it’s something people need to be very cognizant of today.”
During the pandemic, precautions against the COVID-19 virus have made getting these routine tests more difficult.
“The problem that we’ve seen is that with COVID-19 and all the restrictions is that people have not gone to their primary care provider for these regular checkups,” Bowling stated. “And they have not really done things that are promoting their health. Now, if you’re sick you’ll come, but this is really about health promotion screening, and over the years we have done a really good job in our country of raising awareness so that people know that colon cancer is and continues to be a concern.”
In the United States, colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women, and the second most common cause of cancer deaths when statistics for men and women are combined, she said.
The rate of people being diagnosed with colon or rectal cancer each year has dropped overall since the mid-1980s, but mainly because more people are getting screened and changing their lifestyle-related risk factors, Bowling said.
The free kits, call the fecal immunochemical test (FIT) home kit is only one of several options for detecting colorectal cancer, Bowling said. While the test is good, it does not replace diagnostic colonoscopy or for screening people that are considered to be at high risk.
“It’s usually in the top three of diagnosed cancers in our area, and early detection is very important so you can get proper treatment for that quickly, so helps with that fact,” said Khristy Shrewsbury, registered nurse manager for oncology at Princeton Community Hospital. “It doesn’t replace the colonoscopy, but some people have a fear of a colonoscopy. Some people are underinsured, so this test works well for them.”
If a FIT test yields a positive result, the patient will be referred for a diagnostic colonoscopy. A negative result does not guarantee that the patient does not have cancer.
People should start getting tested regularly for colon cancer when they reach age 50 and older, Shrewsbury said.
