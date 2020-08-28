CHARLESTON — Although Gov. Jim Justice for the second time stopped visitation in long-term care facilities on Aug.12 after COVID-19 outbreaks in many of them around the state, those facilities can once again allow visitation by following the state County Alert System.
But even that scenario could change if more outbreaks continue.
The alert system is the same color code used by schools to decide whether students can attend in-person classes and schools can host sports and extracurricular activities.
“That county alert system will not only be an alert system for education, it will also be an alert system for nursing home visitation,” Bill Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), said earlier this week.
The colors are green, yellow, orange and red, with the red zone and orange zone stopping visitation other than “compassionate care.”
Yellow allows limited visitation, and the green zone is the least restrictive.
If a county is green on the County Alert System, which can be found on the state DHHR website (dhhr.wv.gov) under the COVID-19 icon, visitation will be by appointment only and in a facility-designated location. The facility itself can determine the number and age of visitors as well as the time limitations.
If the county is in the yellow code category, no more than two visitors per resident allowed at the same time and by appointment only, with no visitors under 12 years old.
In both yellow and green, all visitors must wear facial coverings, maintain social distancing and use proper hand hygiene.
Non-essential personnel and contractors are allowed in the facility, with proper protocol, but may be limited by the facility if a county is in yellow.
Also in yellow, only medically necessary trips outside the facility are allowed.
The compassionate care in the red and orange zones is for a visit to a terminally ill resident.
No communal dining or group activities are allowed in the red zone, and non-essential personnel cannot enter the facility. Limited communal dining is allowed in the orange category, based on medical necessity, and non-essential medical personnel can enter, but any other non-essentials cannot enter any direct care areas.
Beauticians and manicurists can enter in both the yellow and orange categories, but only if safety guidelines required by the state can be maintained.
In all color codes, anyone entering the facility is screened daily, as are all residents.
Facilities experiencing an outbreak do not allow visitation.
Gov. Jim Justice initially shut down visitation to all nursing but reopened those visits last month. However, on Aug. 12 he shut down visitation again after a number of nursing home outbreaks around the state.
This week, Justice expressed concern about using the color code system after more outbreaks, including serious outbreaks at Princeton Health Care Center and Springfield Center in Monroe County.
“You’ve got a really tough, tough situation here,” he said. “You’ve got people in nursing homes who are elderly, and desperately need to see their family. And you’ve got their family that desperately wants to see their loved one that’s in the nursing home.”
But he said safety comes first.
“From my standpoint … I am tremendously concerned about moving to the color-coding to be able to achieve that,” he said, adding that if more outbreaks occur because of visitation then “we are going to have to batten down the hatches and go back to no visitation.”
Justice has also attributed the outbreaks from people going on vacation, especially to Myrtle Beach, and bringing the virus back with them.
He has always urged everyone to self-quarantine after coming back from a “hotspot” like Myrtle Beach and get tested, but that has never been a mandate.
The color codes are based on the rolling average of new positive cases over a seven-day period, and refigured to a rate on a case per 100,000 model to equalize populations. Because its population is less than 16,000, Monroe County’s rolling average of positive cases is calculated using a rolling average over a 14-day timeframe.
Mercer and McDowell counties were in the yellow Thursday.
Monroe County was in the orange but very close to the red zone.
Justice said he is ready once again to stop visitations if needed.
“You’ve got a really tough, tough situation here,” he said. “You’ve got people in nursing homes who are elderly, who desperately need to see their family. And you’ve got their family that desperately wants to see their loved one that’s in the nursing home.”
“From my standpoint, I can tell you I am tremendously concerned about moving to the color-coding to be able to achieve that. Now, I want that to happen. I really, really want that to happen. But I can assure you just this: From the color-coding, if by chance we have additional outbreaks because of visitation then we’re going to have to batten down the hatches and go back to no visitation.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.