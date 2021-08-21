CHARLESTON — The possibility of using the color codes on the County Alert System looms as a possible means to decide if schools require masks.
Gov. Jim Justice said no mandate decision has been made yet, but using the color codes is a “good thought.”
“It is surely something that is on the table,” he said. “We are hanging on as long as we can to keep everybody together … A lot more discussion will take place over the weekend.”
Monroe County already uses the color coding, with masks required in schools if the county is in red or orange. As of Friday, the county was in orange and teachers, who started work Monday, did have to wear masks. Students return to school Monday and it is expected will be required to wear masks.
Earlier this summer, 54 of the state’s 55 counties were green. On Friday, only two were green and 43 counties were orange or red.
Red and Orange are the highest categories for the two criteria used: rate of infection and the positivity rate (percentage of positive COVID tests to the total administered).
The color code was used during the 2020-21 school year to determine if students would attend school or use remote learning.
Justice said he is waiting on more input from medical experts to make a decision on mask mandates.
“Right now, that information, in my book … is not clear enough for me to move toward this mask mandate.”
He said if he gets to the point he would not send his own child to school without a mask, then it’s time for a mandate.
“Every day that goes by, we get closer (to making that decision based on the information),” he said. “If I think my child needs a mask, it would be a mandate in all schools. Right now, it is too much a toss-up to know that is what we should be doing.”
McDowell County schools have already announced masks will be required when students return Aug. 30. Mercer County is slated to make a decision Tuesday night.
All Virginia schools require masks in classrooms.
A federal requirement is that everyone riding public transportation, including school buses, must wear a mask regardless.
As Justice contemplates mask mandates, the statistics are becoming more grim as the Delta variant surge keeps growing.
On Friday, the state DHHR reported 8,806 active cases, almost 8,000 more than was reported in early July.
The daily positivity rate (the percentage of positive tests to the number administered) was 9.26 percent.
The number of COVID patients in hospitals has jumped from 52 in early July to 428 with 131 in ICUs and 49 on ventilators.
Positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among younger people now too.
Jim Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, said Friday the average age of a positive case is now 41, with the average age of those hospitalized now below 60 and average age of death has fallen to 74.
“Vaccination is the first line of defense we have to address this surge and prevent hospitalizations and deaths,” he said.
