PRINCETON — A wreck on 460 eastbound resulted in the entrapment and helicopter transport of one.
At the intersection of 460 and Greasy Ridge Road in Princeton, a Ford Focus and a U-haul box truck collided under the traffic light, according to Deputy D.A. Calloway with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. At this time, the driver of the U-haul is believed to be at fault, Calloway said.
Calloway said that he believes lighting was a factor in the collision due to the inability to see the traffic light because of the sun. Calloway also said that witnesses stated the victim had a green light at the time of the accident.
After the initial hit the box truck pushed the vehicle, Calloway said.
At the time of the collision, both 460 east and westbound was shut down to allow access of the helicopter.
East River Volunteer Fire Department, Princeton Rescue Squad, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, and the West Virginia Department of Transportation Courtesy Patrol responded to the accident.
