PRINCETON — Seeking a degree at a college or university isn’t always an affordable option for the region’s high school graduates and other people seeking the benefits of higher education, but many of them are now taking advantage of new programs offering free tuition.
In June 2019, both Concord University and Bluefield State College announced the start of new programs offering free tuition for qualified students. Concord University in Athens has its CU Free tuition program, and Bluefield State offers its Blue & Gold Opportunity Plan.
Concord University was the first in the state to offer free tuition for four years to Pell Grant recipients who qualify, according to a previous report in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. The CU Free Tuition program is for students who qualify for the federal Pell Grant program and the criteria also include being a West Virginia resident and maintaining a 3.0 GPA (Grade Point Average) in high school. For applicants who qualify, tuition will be free for the eight semesters needed for a four-year degree as long as they are attended consecutively, the students maintain a 2.5 GPA and they attend full time.
Bill Allen, vice president for enrollment management at Concord University, said he thought that the response to the free tuition program has been good. About 108 students participated in it during the last fall semester, which lasted from August through December 2019. Their tuition was fully covered.
Allen said the university would not know exactly how many new students took advantage of the free tuition program until the spring semester is over. There are instances when students leave in the middle of the semester, and new ones could start at the university through its Regents Bachelors of Arts program.
“I think it’s just an opportunity for us to really promote Concord a little bit and meet the need in the community,” Allen said.
Bluefield State College’s Blue & Gold Opportunity Plan has similar requirements. A student must be a West Virginia resident, Pell grant eligible, complete his or her Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by April 15, maintain a 2.0 grade point average (GPA), and demonstrate progress toward a degree, college officials said.
“We had 322 students take advantage of the BSC Blue & Gold Opportunity plan in the Fall 2019 semester, and the same number for this semester,” Jim Nelson, BSC’s interim director of institutional and media relations, said after conferring with BSC officials.
Other colleges in the region have been offering free tuition programs to qualified applicants. During the spring semester, New River Community and Technical College had 72 students who used the West Virginia Invests program, according to Peter Hoeman, interim dean of student services. The program started in 2019.
“It’s been a good program,” Hoeman stated. “It’s nice to see more students able to attend.”
In Tazewell County, Va., Southwest Virginia Community College announced recently that all 2020 Tazewell County high school graduates can attend tuition-free. Funding is available thanks to the partnership between Priscilla McCall, trustee of the estate of Sam G. McCall Jr., and the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors.
Students graduating from private schools, home schools, or receiving their GED with at least a 2.0 GPA are eligible. The scholarship is intended to cover any tuition and fees that are remaining after federal funding or other financial aid. Students will need to enroll in at least six credit hours each semester and are encouraged to take 12 or more hours, college officials stated. Participation in the college’s “Eagle Project” Days of Service will also be required. While the cost of books is not included, many students qualify for scholarships that can cover this cost.
In 2019, 67 students in the fall and 53 students in the spring that took advantage of the program, Dr. Tommy Wright, president of Southwest Virginia Community College, said after the announcement.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.