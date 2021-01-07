CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates Minority Leader has requested that a new delegate involved in the invasion of the Capitol in Washington D.C. Wednesday be disqualified from serving as a House member.
Delegate Derrick Evans (R-Wayne County), who was elected for his first term in November, posted a video of himself participating in illegally entering the Capitol Building as part of a mob.
House Minority Leader Delegate Doug Skaff Jr. (D-Kanawha County), speaking on behalf of the Minority Caucus, wrote a letter to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw saying Evans should not be a member of the House.
Skaff said the House has the authority to take the action because each member must take an oath to uphold the constitutions of West Virginia and the United States.
“Delegate-elect Evans committed several illegal acts, clearly memorialized through his own Facebook broadcast, in an attempt to disrupt the constitutionally mandates process,” Skaff wrote, adding that Evans “conspired, abetted and, if only temporarily, succeeded in physically attacking and impeding this constitutional process as part of an insurrection upon the U.S. Capitol. HIs actions unequivocally disqualify him from holding a public office in this state and make him ineligible to be seated as a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates.”
Evans took down his Facebook post, which had already circulated, and followed up with a post that said he had traveled across the country to film events and was there for that purpose “as an independent member of the media to film history.”
“I want to assure you all that I did not have any negative interactions with law enforcement nor did I participate in any destruction that may have occurred,” he posted.
However, he has listed no media organization he works for and, according to various news reports, was heard shouting, “Stand on our feet! We’re in, baby!” as the mob forced its way into the building.
Hanshaw released a statement late Wednesday.
“I have not spoken to Delegate Evans about today’s events, I don’t know the specifics of his involvement,” he said. “I have only seen what has been posted on social media so far, and I’m sure more details may come out soon. He will need to answer to his constituents and colleagues regarding his involvement in what has occurred today.”
Hanshaw condemned what happened in Washington.
“While free speech and peaceful protests are a core value of American society, storming government buildings and participating in a violent intentional disruption of one of our nation’s most fundamental political institutions is a crime that should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said. “What occurred … is unpatriotic, un-American and I condemn it in the strongest terms possible.”
Delegate Marty Gearheart (R-Mercer County) said Evans must “deal with whatever punishment will be meted out” on the federal level but wasn’t sure what action the House can take.
“I would expect some type of punishment to take place,” he said. “I don’t think we have the ability to remove him from office, but we do have the ability to suspend or expel him from a session for certain reasons.”
Gearheart said he does not think Evans intended to do anything wrong.
“He is truly a young man and packed with enthusiasm,” he said, adding that he has met Evans. “I don’t think he went there to do any harm. I think he got caught up in the moment and that was a grave error of judgment. But that doesn’t mean he should not be held accountable.”
Fellow Mercer County Republican Del. Doug Smith said much depends on any federal charges.
“if it is determined that he broke federal laws and is charged and found guilty then he will be punished accordingly,” Smith said. “If that is the case, then he will most likely be removed as a delegate. As for his current status in the West Virginia House of Delegates, I fully concur with Speaker [Roger] Hanshaw in that Delegate Evans will need to answer to his constituents and colleagues (when in session) regarding his involvement in the event.”
It is unclear what federal charges those who participated in the incident will face, but an article in the Washington Post said the charges could range from the more serious seditious conspiracy (up to 20 years in jail) to other lesser charges like unlawful entry and damage of federal property.
The article said that FBI Director Christopher A. Wray on Thursday decried the “blatant and appalling disregard for our institutions of government and the orderly administration of the democratic process. As we’ve said consistently, we do not tolerate violent agitators and extremists who use the guise of First Amendment-protected activity to incite violence and wreak havoc.”
He said the FBI has deployed its “full investigative resources” and will “hold accountable those who participated in yesterday’s siege of the Capitol.”
Investigations are ongoing trying to identify all involved, especially those who participated in a violent or destructive act and the possession of any firearms or explosives.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
