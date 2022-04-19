BLUEFIELD — A program through Subaru of America has resulted in a more than $8,000 donation to the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corp. (BARC).
Nicole Thompson, House Manager & Programming Director for BARC, which includes the Bluefield Arts Center and the Granada Theater, announced the donation Monday.
During the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and Cole Subaru partnered to Share the Love with BARC.
The event ran from Nov. 18, 2021 to Jan. 3, with Subaru of America donating $250 to a charity in the name of any customer that purchased or leased a new Subaru.
Cole Subaru donated an additional $50 to BARC for each sold or leased vehicle. After the final close of the event, Cole Subaru and Subaru of America had raised a total of $8,045, which was donated to BARC.
The Bluefield Arts Center and the Granada are back in business, with concerts at the arts center and movies, concerts and performances at the Granada.
“We are so pleased that they chose BARC as their charity for the event,” Thompson said, “It’s a great contribution and it really supports our goal to being more arts and entertainment to the community.”
Thompson said Cole Automall is already a sponsor of BARC, one of the businesses bringing the Dave Matthews Tribute Band here on June 17, and “this is an added bonus.”
“We need to bring great entertainment to Bluefield and help revitalize Downtown,” she said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
