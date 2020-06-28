BLUEFIELD — An opportunity to celebrate the nation’s founding and enjoy a distraction from the ongoing pandemic is being offered July 3 when a professional fireworks show comes to Bluefield.
Cole Subaru and the Bluefield Baseball Club are sponsoring Fourth of July fireworks on Friday, July 3 at Bowen Field. The show is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.
“It’s primary sponsor is Cole Subaru along with the Bluefield Baseball Club,” said Bluefield Blue Jays General Manager Rocky Malamisura. “It will be down here in the parking lot next to the ball field, but the ball field will not be open for occupancy.”
The ball field will not be open as a precaution against the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Spectators will be able to watch the show from Bowen Field’s parking lot. Health officials in both West Virginia and Virginia have been asking residents to stay at least 6 feet apart and wear masks when they go out in public.
“We ask that everyone adhere to physical distancing or stay inside their vehicles,” Malamisura said Thursday.
Fourth of July fireworks shows have been part of Bowen Field’s holiday celebrations for years.
“It’s just a way during the COVID impact to give back to the community,” Malamisura said. “You know we’re an integral part of the Bluefield community as well as Cole Subaru – they sponsor so many things in the community – and this gives people an opportunity for some stress release.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.