BLUEFIELD — In 2020, precautions against COVID-19 led to the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival’s cancelation, but in 2021 it’s scheduled to come back as a 10-day event featuring new attractions as well as time-tested favorites.
Last April, the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias announced plans for the 2021 Cole Chevy Mountain Festival at Bluefield City Park. This year the festival starts Friday, June 4 and continues through Sunday, June 13.
The James H. Drew Exposition’s carnival will be at the festival, and its plans include having record-setting human cannonball David “The Bullet” Smith there for all 10 days. Smith achieved the greatest height by a human cannonball – 89 feet – in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 26, 2019, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.
Besides the human cannonball, this year’s festival schedule includes an Aquatic Acrobatic Show, the band Little Roy & Lizzy and a Firefighter Training Show for children, said Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias.
The aquatic show features 30 minutes of acts performed by entertainers displaying springboard maneuvers, aerial acrobatics and even a Jet Ski, according to the festival’s upcoming program.
Little Roy & Lizzy was formed by Elizabeth Long, also known as Lizzy, and Roy Lewis from the Lewis family of musicians. Long is one of the youngest fiddlers to be inducted into America’s Old Time Fiddler’s Country Hall of Fame.
The Firefighter Training Show allows children in the audience to become an actual firefighter while learning about fire safety and fire prevention. An actual smoke rescue house, fire tower, fire hoses and hydrants are part of the show’s equipment, according to the chamber.
There will be plenty to do on the festival’s midway, too. The 9-foot-tall Rock-IT the Robot will be appearing this year to entertain visitors as they walk among the vendors being scheduled for the event. Rock-IT has a built-in sound system for music and speech along with an animated face and his own light show.
“We have our full compliment of vendors and we’re getting to the point where we’re having to turn away vendors,” Disibbio said.
Since the fairgrounds will straddle the state line between West Virginia and Virginia, the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival will be adhering to the COVID-19 protocols in both states, Disibbio said.
