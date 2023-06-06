BLUEFIELD — Children were pointing out the carnival rides they wanted to try Monday and families were seeking out midway food and entertainment as the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival continued offering family fun.
Monday’s warm weather welcomed visitors to the James H. Drew Carnival along Stadium Drive as food vendors fired up grills and got midway cuisine ready. Sea Lion Splash, World of Wonders and Texas Tommy’s Wild West Review were getting ready for afternoon and evening shows. Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, was lending a hand with spraying down the midway.
“We’re really pleased so far,” Disibbio said. “We had a really great turnout on Friday night and an even better turnout on Saturday. When I was speaking with Mr. Drew, he says we may have had more people and more attendance Saturday night, and it may be a record-setting night for us. That’s great news.”
Thunderstorms struck much of Mercer County on Sunday afternoon.
“A lot of folks came by after church and got to eat, and were enjoying the rides and looking at the shows for a while,” Disibbio recalled. “Unfortunately, the storm cut everybody’s fun a little bit short; but we had a quite a few people who actually braved the storm and stayed out in line for some of the food, believe it or not. And then it cleared out when it got really bad. Afterwards, we had a steady crowd and we still had people come out and enjoy, which we always appreciate.”
Officers with the Bluefield Police Department and the Bluefield, Va. Police Department patrol the mountain festival.
“We are very blessed to have both police forces out here,” Disibbio said. “We have had virtually no problems this year and we hope to keep it that way.”
Jamie Parnell of Bluefield, Va. watched as her 8-year-old daughter, Paisleigh Johnston, got on a ride.
“She likes the rides the best; that and the games.” Parnell pointed out a nearby attraction. “Especially the water game.”
Some people drove for miles Monday to reach the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival.
“We’ve been coming about four years now,” Nellie Collins of Iaeger said as her grandchildren boarded a ride. Her favorite part of the festival was the food.
“I bring my grandkids,” she added. “I eat the food and just watch my babies have fun.”
The festival continues until Sunday, June 11.
